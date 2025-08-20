Exchange of Letters Concerning Tarrytown Purchase of Seagrave Firetruck

August 20, 2025

Letter from John Stiloski:

To: Mayor Karen Brown and Board of Trustees

Village of Tarrytown

1 Depot Plaza

Tarrytown, NY 10591

Subject: EVR Consultant Report, Procurement Violations, and $3 Million Apparatus Contract

Mayor Brown and Members of the Board,

For the public record, I want to make crystal clear that the EVR Report was prepared by the independent expert hired by the Village to evaluate the proposed apparatus purchase before the Village administration approved it.

That report—paid for with taxpayer dollars—highlighted numerous serious concerns, including but not limited to:

The exorbitant price far above comparable market values.

far above comparable market values. Technical and contractual deficiencies that were left unresolved.

Serious concerns regarding the Cummins X12 motor , which is being discontinued, yet is included in the approved contract.

, which is being discontinued, yet is included in the approved contract. A lack of meaningful corrective action on the expert’s findings.

Despite these warnings, very few—if any—of the concerns raised by your own expert were addressed, and the Village administration still approved this overpriced, flawed deal.

It is also clear that Richard Slingerland manipulated the sale in favor of the vendor, deliberately covering these actions with lies. His communications, including emails, have been shown to be false and misleading, hiding the true facts from the Board and the public. This deliberate misrepresentation undermines transparency and accountability.

I must also note — this is yet another blatant disregard of the Village Administrator’s own strict procurement policy. The EVR consultant’s fee was over 400% higher than other bids received, yet Richard Slingerland still selected them. Why was this allowed? Why was a far more expensive consultant chosen, especially when their findings were later ignored?

Further, the contract itself contains no fixed pricing, allowing for unlimited increases—a known and serious problem. Additionally, the Village appears to have violated no-bid laws, as unpublished items exceeding $511,000 were never competitively bid, denying taxpayers transparency and fair pricing.

A further major concern: how did the Village attorney ever agree to litigation in the State of Delaware for a New York municipal contract? This is highly unusual, raises serious legal questions, and could expose the Village to unnecessary risk.

The key questions that must be answered are:

Why did the Village Administrator negotiate such a poor deal for the Village and its taxpayers? Why did he blatantly disregard the concerns of the very expert he commissioned? Why was a consultant hired at over four times the cost of competing bids? Why does the contract allow unlimited price increases? Why were items over $511,000 never properly bid, in apparent violation of law? Why was the discontinued Cummins X12 motor approved in the contract despite serious concerns? How did the Village attorney agree to Delaware jurisdiction for litigation? How much of the EVR Report’s findings were fully disclosed to the Board before the vote? Why did Richard manipulate the sale and mislead the Board with false communications?

Until these questions are answered transparently, the only responsible course is to rescind the contract and protect the Village from a multi-million-dollar mistake.

Taxpayers deserve accountability. The Board has a duty to act on this immediately.

Sincerely,

John Stiloski

Response from Tarrytown Village Administrator Richard Slingerland:

To the editor:

The Village has responded over the past several months to many inquiries and challenges from this person many times via multiple e-mails.

Attached are all of the relevant documents that were the basis for the Village’s decision to buy this truck. We are not including the EVR report for the reasons explained in response to a FOIL request, although the complainant received it from an unknown source. Additionally, there were many meetings and discussions regarding this matter that he was not a party to and was not and is not aware of.

Here are the facts of the Village’s purchase of a new Seagrave for the Tower Ladder 78 Fire Company.

The Tarrytown Fire Department working through a truck committee from the Tower Ladder 78 Fire Company developed this proposal for several months into the summer of 2024 and specifically made the recommendation for the Village to purchase a Seagrave Aerialscope Fire Truck in August of 2024 after reviewing numerous other possible vehicles, visiting other fire departments, and conducting extensive research into available options that would best suit the needs of the Department.

The vehicle was made available and purchased through and Tarrytown joined the Houston-Galveston Area Council (HGAC) procurement group, which is a legal option for the Village to purchase the vehicle.

The Village used the procurement group Sourcewell to buy a Pierce Fire Pumper Apparatus for Consolidated Fire Company that was ordered in 2021 and delivered in 2024 totaling $913,512.26. The Village used Sourcewell again to buy a Pierce Fire Pumper Apparatus for Hope Hose Fire Company that was ordered in May 2025 and is scheduled to be delivered in 1,560 days in August 2029, totaling $1,587,321.

The purchase of the Seagrave Aerialscope vehicle was independently reviewed by EVR Fire Consultants. While the EVR report made recommendations to amend the purchase specifications for the truck, the Tower Ladder 78 Truck Committee sat down and reviewed them with the consultant from EVR, and ultimately the committee recommended that the Village buy the truck as the committee had originally specified it.

Discussions with EVR advised us that Seagrave and this specific vehicle are a good option for the Tarrytown Fire Department’s needs and noted that the going prices for this type of Seagrave ($2.8 to $2.9 million) matched similar costs they had heard about for other jurisdictions buying Seagrave ladder trucks, and with the manufacture and delivery time of approximately 1400 days as included in our award.

Seagrave Fire Apparatus is a viable and respected fire apparatus manufacturing company that has been supplying the FDNY for many, many years.

The Village Board authorized the contract on October 7, 2024, and the contract was fully executed in October, 2024.

The Village operates 4 pumper trucks and 2 ladder trucks, plus a rescue truck, which is more than adequate for a 3-square mile Village.

The Village will be funding the purchase of the truck and paying for it upon delivery through the appropriation of General Fund Surplus, rather than through borrowing, which will save the Village more than a million dollars in interest given applicable municipal bonding rates.

The Village supports the fire department’s recommendation to buy the Seagrave Aerialscope and that was the basis for our actions to award the contract to them.

The Board of Trustees has considered the information that this person has offered. While his opinion may differ about what may be the best truck for the Tarrytown Fire Department, the Board of Trustees has concluded that there is no compelling basis to break the contract for the Seagrave truck.

Sincerely,

Richard Slingerland

Village Administrator

Village of Tarrytown

One Depot Plaza

Tarrytown, New York 10591

914-631-1785

fax: 914-909-1208

e-mail: rslingerland@tarrytownny.gov

Attachments include:

