Obituaries

Eva Ortiz

September 18, 2022

Eva Ortiz, a longtime resident of Sleepy Hollow, passed away on September 14th, 2022, at the age of 71.  Eva was born Wednesday, November 1st, 1950, in Tenares, Dominican Republic.  She was the daughter of the late Ulises Maria and Maria Acosta.  Eva married the late Rafael Ortiz and had her first child Odalis, followed by Claribel, Rafael, and Danny. 

In November of 1981, Eva immigrated to the United States with a suitcase full of dreams and aspirations.  She began working at the Laurel Printing company in Elmsford, New York, until the early 1990s.  Later, Eva worked as a dietician technician at the Tarrytown Rehabilitation and Nursing Center until her retirement. 

Eva loved helping her family, friends, and others.  She would do anything for her family and anyone who needed a helping hand—assisting others made her extremely happy.  Eva worked tirelessly to help her family back in the Dominican Republic while raising her four children and caring for her mother. 

There was nothing else that Eva enjoyed more than having all of her family together.  Family was first for her.  Eva loved cooking for them, dancing, and had the most unique and contagious laughter of joy and happiness.  She was the life of the party!

Eva is survived by her beloved 107-year-old mother, four children, and nine grandchildren: Maribel, Bryant, Brennan, Alexandro, Lisbeth, Daniella, Liana, Shirley, and Chantell; and her daughter’s in-law Estebania, Liliana, and Magdaleny.  Also, surviving are her four siblings and many nieces and nephews. 

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Sunday, September 18, from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM.  Her Funeral Mass will be Monday, September 19 at 10:00 AM at St. Teresa of Avila Church, followed by her burial at Fishkill Rural Cemetery in Fishkill, New York.

