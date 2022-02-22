February 22, 2022

Eugene Anthony McGuinness, 72, died unexpectedly at home in Matthews, NC, on August 20, 2021. He is survived by a son, Brendan Spiegel of Old Bridge, NJ, 3 grandchildren, and sister Patricia McGuinness Orlakis of Matthews, NC. His wife, Nancy Harris McGuinness, born in Brevard, NC, died on Feb. 23, 2021. Born on June 25, 1949, he was the son of John Joseph McGuinness, born in Irvington, NY, and Catherine Hill McGuinness of Dobbs Ferry, NY.

He graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School and Duquesne University in Pittsburgh, PA. He was a resident of Matthews, NC, for more than 20 years and for more than ten years was the National Vice President of Credit for Continental Tire in Charlotte, NC. A memorial mass will be held at Transfiguration Church on March 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM