Letters to the editor

Ethics Question Posed in Tarrytown Candidates Forum

October 19, 2021

Dear Editor:

In this past Sunday’s forum among the candidates for local office in Tarrytown, the moderator asked the three mayoral candidates and three of the trustee candidates what conflicts of interest might arise from their service for the village, and how they would resolve them.  Several answered that they would disclose all conflicts and recuse themselves.  One candidate disclosed that he already desists from engaging in his profession within the village while serving on the Board of Trustees, to avoid conflicts of interest.  Another disclosed that, directly after his prior service for the village, he began working for a developer doing business with the village.

Advertisement
  • Irvington Theater Videos for Change
  • Abbott House Awards Dinner

No candidate mentioned that Tarrytown has both an Ethics Board and an Ethics Code.  Here are some important concepts from Tarrytown’s Ethics Code:

  1. Not all conflicts of interest are prohibited by the code.
  2. Some conflicts of interest can be resolved by disclosure and recusal, but others cannot; they require the village officer to desist entirely from engaging in the conflicting conduct. One example of the latter is described in (current) Code Section 27-3(1)(g), which prohibits village officers, after their employment ends, from receiving compensation from private parties for services related to certain kinds of matters they worked on for the village.
  3. A village officer may apply to the ethics board for a waiver of many conflicts of interest that would otherwise be prohibited by the code. The ethics board may grant the waiver if, for example, it deems the benefits to the village of doing so outweigh the potential harm created by the conflict.
  4. Identifying conduct that violates the ethics code is not always a straightforward task, and for that reason the ethics board is active in issuing advisory opinions to village officers and employees upon request.
  5. The ethics board could opine that a situation does not technically violate the ethics code, but might nonetheless suggest that the officer desist from the activity in question in order to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Here is a link to the Tarrytown’s Ethics Code:  https://ecode360.com/10672669

 

Fred Mauhs
Former Chairman of Tarrytown’s Board of Ethics

 

 


To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...


Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Phillips-Staley Seeks to Involve Community to Improve Tarrytown

Phillips-Staley Seeks to Involve Community to Improve Tarrytown

October 19, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — Village of Tarrytown Trustee Candidate Effie Phillips-Staley is the only non-incumbent on the Democratic and Tarrytown...
Read More
Local Brew Aims to Raise Awareness of Rare Disease

Local Brew Aims to Raise Awareness of Rare Disease

October 19, 2021
A new pale ale debuts on tap at Doubleday’s and The Bit in Dobbs Ferry this week: "Jacob the Warrior"...
Read More
Irvington Board Decides To Opt Out of Selling Cannabis in 2022

Irvington Board Decides To Opt Out of Selling Cannabis in 2022

October 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — At its Oct. 18 regular meeting, the Irvington Board of Trustees agreed informally that it would...
Read More
Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Face Off in League of Women Voters Debate

Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Face Off in League of Women Voters Debate

October 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman — Though there are issues in Tarrytown that are subject to earnest, sometimes heated public debate —...
Read More
Experiences with Village Motivated Bartolacci to Seek Office

Experiences with Village Motivated Bartolacci to Seek Office

October 15, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — When Peter Bartolacci submitted plans to construct two-tiered retaining walls in the rear and side yards...
Read More
Recipe: Farmers Market Fall Pasta

Recipe: Farmers Market Fall Pasta

October 14, 2021
By Linda Viertel — Before everyone dives into squash recipes, apple pie baking and root vegetable roasts, take time to...
Read More
Homecoming Night a Treat for Horsemen Football Fans

Homecoming Night a Treat for Horsemen Football Fans

October 13, 2021
By Kevin Brown — Last Friday night (Oct. 8), the world seemed back to normal at Sleepy Hollow High School....
Read More
Mercy Adjuncts Escalate Pay, Benefits Dispute

Mercy Adjuncts Escalate Pay, Benefits Dispute

October 12, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Picket signs and hand-distributed flyers greeted cars at the gate of the prestigious Ardsley Country Club...
Read More
Senior Captain Regalado Big Reason Dobbs Ferry Has High Hopes

Senior Captain Regalado Big Reason Dobbs Ferry Has High Hopes

October 8, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Jose Regalado’s father, Francisco, would not allow him to play football until he reached the sixth grade...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Says Good-bye to Chick Galella

Sleepy Hollow Says Good-bye to Chick Galella

October 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Family, friends and neighbors laid beloved World War II hero and public figure Armando "Chick" Galella...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
19 views
bookmark icon