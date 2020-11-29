Esther Mae Steinmetz, 98

November 29, 2020

Esther Mae Steinmetz, a resident of Sleepy Hollow, died peacefully November 24. She was 98.

She was born in July of 1922 in Bloomington, IL. The oldest of five girls, she attended college at IL State where she majored in education and was a champion baton twirler, leading marching bands throughout the Midwest.

In June 1953, she married John Steinmetz (deceased). They raised their daughter Marilyn (Matthew) in Mamaroneck. She is also survived by grandchildren Michael (Jamie) and Greg, and great-granddaughter Haddie Barbara.

Mrs. Steinmetz was a passionate artist who taught in Mamaroneck public schools for more than 35 years. She fought many battles, including surviving COVID-19 at the age of 97. A barnstorming, independent trailblazer, she enjoyed life to the fullest. Summer months were filled with travel and sailing. Winters were enjoyed in Arizona and Florida until moving to Sleepy Hollow.

She shared her artistic talents to help those in need through church and charitable organizations. She was a longtime member of the PEO foundation, raising scholarship funds for young women.

