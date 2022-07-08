By The Editors— Now in its seventeenth year of providing news coverage for and about the river towns of the...Read More
July 8, 2022
Esther Ann Nicholson
Irvington
82, 09-May, Edwards Dowdle Funeral Home
Tarrytown Administrator to Lead Elmsford School District
July 8, 2022
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Tarrytown administrator is moving up to lead a neighboring school district. On July 6, the Elmsford...Read More
Congressman Bowman Surveys Irvington, an Addition to His Revised District 16
July 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman-- When Jamaal Bowman ousted incumbent Eliot Engel as the Representative of New York’s 16thCongressional District in 2020,...Read More
Together We Are Feeding Westchester
July 5, 2022
Hunger is right here in Westchester. It can be hard to imagine — so many people in need of food...Read More
Westchester County Giving Free COVID Vaccines to Youngest Eligible Children
July 5, 2022
Westchester County Executive George Latimer announced Tuesday that the County Health Department is offering free pediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Lighthouse Renovation To Begin Shortly
July 2, 2022
By Robert Kimmel-- Much needed repairs to Sleepy Hollow’s iconic lighthouse are set to begin soon after the July 4th...Read More
Fourth of July Fireworks to Light Up Skies at Pierson Park
July 2, 2022
Rivertown residents can have a blast on the Fourth of July without having to leave town. On Monday, July 4,...Read More
Kevin J. Plunkett Named As Phelps Community Board Chair
July 1, 2022
The Phelps Hospital Community Board has elected Kevin J. Plunkett, of Tarrytown, as its new chair. In this role, Mr....Read More
On a Course to Greatness
June 30, 2022
By Tom Pedulla— If determination matters – and it certainly does – look for Dobbs Ferry’s Jonathan Oakes to excel...Read More
At Irvington’s Juneteenth Celebration, a Dedication of Sacred Ground
June 29, 2022
The third annual Juneteenth celebration in Irvington had a new dimension this year. In preparation for the installment of artist...Read More
