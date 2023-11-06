School News Essay Contest For Westchester Students Published 23 seconds ago23s ago November 6, 2023 Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual high school student essay contest. Open to all students attending school in Westchester in the 7th to 12th grades, this year’s contest is called Walking in Someone Else’s Shoes, because we are asking students to learn about the different programs offered by Lifting Up Westchester and to write a narrative about someone who accessed and benefited from one of those programs. As students write their story, we are asking them to think about whether this individual or family experienced implicit bias as they sought help. The student’s story can be inspired by real events, such as someone they know, have seen in school, in their community or in their travels. Alternatively, the story can come from the student’s imagination. The essay contest was established in 2017 in memory of Beth Massey Rubens, a lifelong teacher, tutor, and mentor who had a love for language arts.Sponsor “Many individuals have preconceived ideas, even an implicit bias, about what a homeless individual looks like, who might need food from a ‘soup kitchen,’ why some children need extra tutoring and mentoring or why some individuals need help in finding employment,” said Anahaita Kotva, CEO of Lifting Up Westchester. “By inviting students to spend time ‘walking in someone else’s shoes,’ we hope to dispel some of the myths and stereotypes associated with the men, women, children and families we serve.” First, second and third place cash prizes will be awarded in each of the three grade groups: 7th and 8th, 9th and 10th, and 11th and 12th. First prize in each category is $500, second prize is $250, and third prize is $100. The contest kicks off November 6, 2023, and students can enter until February 16, 2024, at 5 PM. Students can enter the contest through the dedicated portal and upload their essays here. Winners will be announced in early March 2024 and an awards ceremony will take place April 14, 2023. Students, teachers, and parents can learn more about how the contest works and review the judging process and criteria by visiting Lifting Up Westchester’s website. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor School News Essay Contest For Westchester Students November 6, 2023 Lifting Up Westchester, a non-profit agency committed to helping individuals experiencing homelessness and hunger achieve self-sufficiency, announces their seventh annual... Read More Arts & EntertainmentLifestyles Filthy Rich November 6, 2023 FILTHY RICH: The rise and fall of the rare female billionaire By Krista Madsen– Yes, Taylor Swift is dating a football player,... Read More Arts & EntertainmentCommunity News With Help From Children, Irvington Theater’s Greg Allen Has Created A Monster November 4, 2023 By Stefanie Sears-- Gregory G. Allen is best known locally as the manager of the Irvington Theater, but that’s just... Read More Community NewsIrvington NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTop News Irvington, SH Residents Indicted for Contraband Scheme at Sing Sing Prison November 3, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo---- Two men from Irvington and Sleepy Hollow were arraigned in Westchester County Court Nov. 2 for allegedly... Read More Tarrytown News New Bridal Shop in Tarrytown Specializing In Plus-Sizes November 2, 2023 By Barrett Seaman-- Even before she began a two-year apprenticeship with Rebecca Schoneveld at her shop in Irvington, Rose Finn... Read More Irvington News New Beauty Studio in Irvington November 1, 2023 Aesthetics By KM is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new beauty studio, set to revolutionize the beauty... Read More Government & PoliticsIrvington News Irvington Bond Proposal Facing Broad Resistance October 31, 2023 By Barrett Seaman— Village Mayors and trustees come to understand quickly that a packed room at a public hearing typically... Read More Community NewsSleepy Hollow NewsTarrytown News Record Crowds Celebrate Tarrytown’s Annual Halloween Parade October 31, 2023 By Jeff Wilson-- Unusually balmy weather on October 28 welcomed the hordes of spectators young and old who turned out... Read More Community News Halloween Safety Advice October 30, 2023 The message comes from Sleepy Hollow Police Chief of Police Anthony Bueti, but it's relevant for everyone in the rivertowns as... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Incumbent Dobbs Ferry Board Democrats Facing Opposition October 30, 2023 By Rick Pezzullo--- Three incumbents on the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees are facing challenges Nov. 7 from a slate... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint