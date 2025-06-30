June 30, 2025
Residents Warned About Bear Roaming Around Tarrytown
June 30, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- When it comes to the bare necessities about being aware of your surroundings, residents in Tarrytown are...
Eremition
June 30, 2025
EREMITION: I'm sitting this presidency out By Krista Madsen Call it an existential crisis, or, in the vernacular of our times, a...
At Sleepy Hollow’s New DeCicco & Sons, Tally Makes Sure The Shelves Are Stocked
June 28, 2025
By Barrett Seaman— Tall and erect with a soft burgundy screen explaining that her role is to "check shelf inventory,"...
Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 Graduates
June 26, 2025
The Sleepy Hollow High School Class of 2025 received its diplomas last week on the football field. The following is...
Drake to be Next Hastings Mayor after Winning Primary
June 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Hastings-on-Hudson Trustee Tom Drake will be the village's next mayor after defeating fellow Trustee Morgen Fleisig in...
Hastings-on-Hudson High Class of 2025 Graduates
June 23, 2025
The Class of 2025 at Hastings-on-Hudson High School received its diplomas last week. The following is a complete list of...
Heartwood
June 23, 2025
HEARTWOOD: Scratching the surface, part 2 By Krista Madsen The overall color we associate with botany is green. Green for leaves on trees,...
Irvington High Student Earns Medal for Scientific Research
June 23, 2025
Irvington High School student Deven Choksi earned a bronze medal at the prestigious International Genius Olympiad, held at the Rochester...
Hastings Voters Approve $38.4M School Bond
June 18, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Voters in the Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District approved more than $38.4 million in capital improvement bonds...
Irvington High Class of 2025 Graduates
June 18, 2025
Seniors at Irvington High School celebrated the completion of their primary and secondary education years with a graduation ceremony Saturday...
