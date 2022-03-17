Dobbs Ferry News
Entities Approve Settlement of Litigation with The Landing

March 17, 2022

By Rick Pezzullo—

A four-year legal battle centering around the conversion of single-family residences to condominiums at The Landing on the Water at Dobbs Ferry for tax savings was recently settled by the entities involved.

Last month, the Town of Greenburgh, Village of Dobbs Ferry, the Dobbs Ferry Board of Education and Westchester County all approved resolutions totaling more than $2.1 million in refunds for property taxes paid in 2020 and 2021.

According to the Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees, representatives for The Landing had also sought refunds for 2018 and 2019 totaling an additional $2.6 million, but by authorizing the tax certiorari settlement all parties agreed those years would not be included.

“Based upon the advice of legal counsel, pressure from the court to settle, the desire to settle by the school board and the town, the attendant risks of litigation, and the possibility of an ultimate adverse judgment that could lead to a significantly worse outcome, the board decided to authorize this settlement to provide the least negative effect on many taxpayers in our community,” the Board of Trustees stated in a press release.

On February 8, the Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to end the litigation that was first filed by The Landing on the Water at Dobbs Ferry in 2018. “The board’s primary concern throughout, and unanimously, was to do all that it could legally do to protect the taxpayers.”

In April 2018, The Landing filed paperwork to convert the single-family homes in the development to condominiums for assessments, which resulted in a significant tax savings for unit holders. The change was sought under a “loophole” in the 1964 New York State Condominium Act. Greenburgh, which is the assessing unit for Dobbs Ferry, passed a local law to try to close the “loophole,” but somehow it got caught up in a technical delay at the New York State Secretary of State.

The Dobbs Ferry Board of Education passed a similar law in 2019, but neither law was filed in time to avoid the litigation from The Landing, which includes 103 dwellings in 36 buildings on 35.5 acres.

According to the Town of Greenburgh’s February 23 resolution, the Dobbs Ferry School District was hit the hardest in the settlement, to the tune of more than $1.8 million.

“We have been fighting this and litigating it for nearly four years. We and our attorneys have looked at it from every angle,” the Board of Education stated on February 15. “Is it morally wrong for one set of taxpayers to take advantage of a law that enables them to lower their tax burden, thereby raising the tax burden on everyone else? Perhaps. But a court of law does not make decisions based on the morals of a situation. The court’s role is to apply the facts and the law as it was written.”

The Board of Education stated since it had set aside funds in reserve to cover the potential tax certiorari, the refund would not “negatively impact the district’s operations or budget in any way.”

Westchester County’s share of the refunds was about $269,000.

