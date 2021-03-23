EngageAsia: Webinar Reminder – Tuesday, March 23

Tuesday, March 23 @ 7:00 PM EDT:



Join EngageAsia for Lessons of Resilience from Maine: Japanese Aquaculture in the U.S.

Join EngageAsia’s next webinar, Lessons of Resilience from Maine: Japanese Aquaculture in the U.S ., for an in-depth exploration of the Japanese roots of the thriving scallop-raising industry in Maine. The relationship between Maine and Japan are long, having begun in 1889 when people in Aomori rescued survivors of a Maine-built ship caught in a typhoon. Many years later this led to a sister-state relationship that ultimately created the context for cross-cultural learning about aquaculture. After several trips to Aomori and visits by Japanese experts to Maine, Japanese aquaculture techniques are today helping develop new livelihoods and bringing economic development to Maine.