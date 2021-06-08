Community Board

EngageAsia: Summer Virtual Program for High School Teachers & Students

June 8, 2021

Final Application Deadline – June 11: 
Apply Now for EngageAsia’s Summer 2021 Workshop on Japanese Trades & Crafts!

We’re excited to announce that applications are now open for our summer workshop on Japanese trades and crafts! The program is open to high school teachers and students in the U.S. and Japan.

Learn more about the program on our website.
Extended deadline apply is June 11.
Share the News!
New DeCicco & Sons at Edge-on-Hudson Raises The Retail Grocery Bar

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Food shoppers in the rivertowns have long recognized the DeCicco & Sons supermarket in Ardsley as being...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set for Patriots Park

June 7, 2021
By Robert Kimmel  --- Spectators and fun-seekers will be welcomed at Patriot’s Park for the 14th annual Rotary Club of...
Read More
Kelly, Nelson Lead SH Lacrosse to Undefeated Season

June 6, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Will Kelly and Dylan Nelson provide shining examples of the level of student-athletes Sleepy Hollow High School...
Read More
Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition

June 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York...
Read More
Community Links

June 2, 2021
Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools...
Read More
Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25

June 2, 2021
By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the 'cultural heart of the Rivertowns' is...
Read More
Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum

June 1, 2021
By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic...
Read More
On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial...
Read More
Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission

May 31, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for...
Read More
White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge

May 30, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from...
Read More
