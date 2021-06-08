Community Board EngageAsia: Summer Virtual Program for High School Teachers & Students Published 1 min ago1 min ago June 8, 2021 Final Application Deadline – June 11: Apply Now for EngageAsia’s Summer 2021 Workshop on Japanese Trades & Crafts! We’re excited to announce that applications are now open for our summer workshop on Japanese trades and crafts! The program is open to high school teachers and students in the U.S. and Japan. Learn more about the program on our website. Extended deadline apply is June 11. Share the News!Advertisement Business News Food in the Rivertowns Sleepy Hollow News New DeCicco & Sons at Edge-on-Hudson Raises The Retail Grocery Bar June 8, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— Food shoppers in the rivertowns have long recognized the DeCicco & Sons supermarket in Ardsley as being... Read More Community News Goings on in town Local News Our Community Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set for Patriots Park June 7, 2021 By Robert Kimmel --- Spectators and fun-seekers will be welcomed at Patriot’s Park for the 14th annual Rotary Club of... Read More Local News Our Schools Rivertowns Sports Sleepy Hollow News Top News Kelly, Nelson Lead SH Lacrosse to Undefeated Season June 6, 2021 By Tom Pedulla--- Will Kelly and Dylan Nelson provide shining examples of the level of student-athletes Sleepy Hollow High School... Read More Community News Irvington News Local News Our Schools Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition June 4, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York... Read More Community News Community Links June 2, 2021 Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools... Read More Arts & Entertainment News & Events Irvington Theater Celebrates Pride with Special Streaming Event June 23-25 June 2, 2021 By Brad Ogden– While Irvington Theater (IT) introduces in-person, outdoor events this summer, the 'cultural heart of the Rivertowns' is... Read More Community News Greenburgh News Local News Politics - Westchester + Rivertowns Top News Feiner Stresses Experience Edge Over Young in Democratic Primary Forum June 1, 2021 By Brianna Staudt Incumbent Paul Feiner emphasized constituent services, experience and “progressive” accomplishments while challenger Tasha Young called for systemic... Read More Community News On a Gray Memorial Day, the Ceremonies and the Crowds Returned May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— There were no parades—unless one counts the walk from Irvington’s Main Street down the Aqueduct to Memorial... Read More Government News Irvington News Irvington’s David Imamura Named Chair Of The State’s Independent Redistricting Commission May 31, 2021 By Barrett Seaman— The pieces are coming together that will ultimately determine the political map of New York State for... Read More Community News Dobbs Ferry News Top News White Supremacist Banner Hung—Then Removed—From Ashford Avenue Bridge May 30, 2021 By Barrett Seaman-- Drivers on the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway early Sunday morning faced a large banner hanging from... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint