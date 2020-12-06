EngageAsia: Resilience Webinar Series + Support Us!

December 6, 2020

Join EngageAsia on Tuesday, December 15 @ 7:00 PM EST for our 8th Resilience Webinar!

“Finding Resilience in the Forest: Team Benefits of a Slow Walk in the Woods”

The slow-drip of constant stress inherent in global work culture is harming our bodily systems – Type 2 Diabetes tops the charts, along with obesity and heart disease. What causes stress? Long commutes; poor housing; poor neighborhood conditions, and poor workplace design; high demand/low control jobs; lack of access to retail, jobs, services, and now – COVID 19, major unemployment, and global recession.

Our environments and how we interact with them affect our quality of life. A solution currently on the vanguard is Shinrin Yoku, or Forest Bathing – the immersion into nature of teams and leadership for stress relief and creative inspiration.

During this webinar we will discuss our disconnection from nature, common stressors, and how an intentional, guided, and slow immersion practice within the woods has evidence-based, positive benefits for the mental, physical, and emotional health.

Speaker: David Motzenbecker

David Motzenbecker is Founder and Principal @Motz StudiosMotz Studios is a Minneapolis-based wellness provider of therapeutic forest immersion walks based on the Japanese tradition of Shinrin Yoku. The firm is also a design and landscape architecture consultancy with a focus on biophilic and salutogenic design, emphasizing the healing power of nature.

David Motzenbecker, Founder and Principal, is an ANFT-Certified Forest Therapy Guide, Forest Therapy Trail Certification Consultant, speaker, and award-winning Landscape Architect with 20 years of design experience. He was a US-Japan Leadership Program (USJLP) Fellow in 2010/11.