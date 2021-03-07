EngageAsia: March News

-- By Dean Gallea The Village of Irvington has earned certification as a Climate Smart Community (CSC), a designation in...Read More
March 7, 2021
Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow To Vaccinate 500 on March 20
March 5, 2021
Pop-Up Sites Proliferate as the Supply Stream Opens Up By Barrett Seaman— Working with the Rite Aid chain of pharmacies,...
Yale-Bound Senior Credits Irvington Hoops Success with Fostering Her Maturity
March 5, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Grace Thybulle will never forget the trepidation she experienced when she joined the Irvington girls' varsity basketball...
Hastings Man Sentenced for Fatal Hit-and-Run in Dobbs Ferry
March 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A Hastings-on-Hudson man was sentenced Thursday to one year in jail in connection with a 2019 hit-and-run...
Westchester Honors COVID Dead At One Year Anniversary
March 3, 2021
One year from the day the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Westchester County, clergy, poets, politicians and musicians...
Tarrytown Trustees Continue To Wrestle with Station Area Re-Zoning Plan
March 3, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Tarrytown's efforts to impose a new zoning protocol on the area surrounding the Metro North train station,...
900-Plus Apply For Dobbs Ferry’s One-Day Vaccine Pop-Up
March 2, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Area residents who called in early enough to be among the first 500 to apply for a...
Pandemic Cause of Major Drop in Tarrytown Police Arrests
February 28, 2021
By Robert Kimmel --- Tarrytown's Police Department has reported a significant drop in total arrests during 2020, attributed mainly to...
Samosa Shack: Plant-based, Planet Inspired, Home-made Indian Treats
February 26, 2021
By Linda Viertel-- Mini Dhingra, Samosa Shack's chef, creator and entrepreneur, has become a favorite vendor at the Tarrytown/Sleepy...
COVID Update: Pop-Ups Popping Up All Over
February 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— If the state can do it, why not individual communities? Somewhat frustrated with New York State's seemingly...