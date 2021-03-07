Community Board

EngageAsia: March News

March 7, 2021

EngageAsia: March News
Tuesday, March 23 @ 7:00 PM EDT:

Join EngageAsia for Lessons of Resilience from Maine:  Japanese Aquaculture in the U.S. 
EngageAsia Celebrated the 2020 Elgin Heinz Outstanding Teacher Awards with a  Virtual Award Ceremony on February 26.

We honored Daniel Carolin of Kennedy High School in Iowa and Junko Tanaka of Clarendon Elementary School in San Francisco.
Remembering 3.11
EngageAsia’s Resilience Webinar Series covered the Tohoku tsunami and earthquake twice.

