EngageAsia July Newsletter

Timothy M.Facciola of Philipse Manor, Sleepy Hollow, won a Pulitzer Prize on Friday, June 11, for Public Service journalism coverage...Read More
July 16, 2021
|
|
|
|
|
Share the News!
COVID Update: The Virus Is Gaining On Us Again
July 14, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Those who pay attention to the dashboards and daily reports from Governor Cuomo have seen it creeping...Read More
Dobbs Ferry High Class of 2021 Receives Diplomas
July 12, 2021
The 120th commencement ceremony for Dobbs Ferry High School was held last month at the Dobbs Ferry waterfront. The following...Read More
July 2021 TEAC News
July 12, 2021
JULY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month, say goodbye to single-use plastics. Plant up Tarrytown with sunflowers and...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Named Safest Small ‘City’ in the U.S.
July 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo-- The Village of Sleepy Hollow was recently named one of the safest places to live in the...Read More
Villa Lewaro Fashion Show Resurrected In Sunshine
July 11, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Harlem high fashion returned to Irvington Saturday, July 10th. The rains did not. The extravagant show highlighting...Read More
Storm Postpones Livestream Fashion Event from Historic Villa Lewaro
July 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Had only the low rumblings been the sound of a drum roll signaling the start of the...Read More
Latimer Signs Legislation to Fund Tarrytown Lighthouse Restoration
July 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Ten years ago, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino looked at cost estimates of more than a...Read More
Work On The Tarrytown Y Begins In Earnest
July 6, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Residents of Tarrytown might be forgiven for misinterpreting the message sent by the village Tuesday morning: “YMCA...Read More
Tarrytown Musician Lets His Impulse/Instinct Lead the Way
July 6, 2021
By Rich Monetti-- Tarrytown resident, Drew Bordeaux, recently released a new CD titled “Impulse/Instinct,” and, of course, he’s got the...Read More