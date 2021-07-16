EngageAsia July Newsletter

Upcoming webinar (July 22): “Material Culture of Yamanaka Onsen”

This month EngageAsia will host our second webinar on Japanese trades and crafts that will take you on a virtual journey to Yamanaka Onsen.



Yamanaka is a hot spring town in the mountains of Ishikawa prefecture—famous for its woodturning— with a thriving craft community. Author Hannah Kirshner and paper artist and photographer Mika Horie will discuss how Yamanaka artisans are reinventing tradition every day in their work, and how art can make a nearly obsolete craft relevant to contemporary life.

Please see below for event details.

Date/time: July 22 (Thursday), 8:00 PM EDT/July 23 (Friday), 9:00 AM JST

Location: Zoom

Click the button below to register for the event.

