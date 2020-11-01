EngageAsia: Join us for Exclusive Webinars this November

JOIN ENGAGEASIA in NOVEMBER for



THURSDAY – November 5 @ 7:00 PM EST:

Family Ties: US-Japan Relations and the Legacy of Manjiro Nakahama & William Whitfield

TWO DYNAMIC WEBINARS

Co-sponsored by EngageAsia and the American Friends of the International House of Japan (AFIHJ), this webinar will feature descendants of John Manjiro (Manjiro Nakahama) and Captain William Whitfield, as well as a descendant of Commodore Perry to explore the legacy and lasting impact of family ties and friendship.

Join EngageAsia for this co-sponsored event run by CIE-US and CIE in an unprecedented webinar focused on generations of friendships between the Whitfield and Nakahama families.

THURSDAY – November 19 @ 7:00 PM EST:

Beyond the Wall: Expanding International Education for Underserved Youth

Join EngageAsia in a Film+Makers Series Screening and Discussion of the Film Beyond the Wall featuring Sally Schwartz, Founder of Globalize DC and others.

Beyond The Wall is an independent documentary film, produced by CIB Productions, a Beijing-based production company. It tells the story of four DCPS high school students (from Ballou, Anacostia/McKinley, Roosevelt, and Wilson) who were selected for a six-week Chinese language and culture program in Beijing in summer 2009. This opportunity was offered at no cost to the students through Globalize DC’s partnership with Americans Promoting Study Abroad (APSA), with partial funding from the US State Department. The film follows the students in their homes, schools, and communities before their summer travel; during the six-week trip; and in the years since their return.

Beyond The Wall makes a powerful statement about the value and impact of global exposure and study abroad, particularly for students in underserved schools and communities. Three of the four students featured had never traveled abroad before this China trip (at least one had never been on an airplane before). Remarkably, seven years after filming, three of the four students are on an academic/career path directly related to their 2009 high school trip to China.