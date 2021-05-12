EngageAsia: Japanese Trades and Crafts Summer Workshop

By Rick Pezzullo--- Middle school students at The Transfiguration School in Tarrytown spoke with astronauts aboard the International Space Station...Read More
May 12, 2021
Jazz Forum, Tarrytown Reopens May 28!
May 11, 2021
After what will have been 446 days of closure due to the pandemic, Jazz Forum Arts will reopen its Jazz
Vaccines This Wednesday at Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry
May 11, 2021
On Wednesday, May 12 from 10:00 a.m. until noon, Greenburgh COVID Angels will be on hand at the Dobbs Ferry
New Principal at Sleepy Hollow High School Named
May 11, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- A new principal has been chosen to lead Sleepy Hollow High School. Deborah Brand will succeed Dr.
Gold Star Mother Margaret J. Horan Memorial Unveiled in Sleepy Hollow
May 10, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Margaret J. Horan Gold Star Mothers' Memorial was unveiled Sunday, May 9th at Horan's Landing Park
Harckham Sponsors Blood Drive in Sleepy Hollow
May 8, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- State Senator Pete Harckham partnered with New York Blood Center (NYBC) Saturday in sponsoring a blood drive
COVID-19 Update: Then And Now (It’s Better Now)
May 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Just three months ago, The Hudson Independent reported that, "All but two or three of the state's
May 13, 7:00PM: How Much Will Sea Levels Rise?
May 7, 2021
Dear Friends, Neighbors, and Science Enthusiasts, We wish all of you continuing good health. Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we
EF Students Take Part in Clean-Up to Help Combat Climate Crisis
May 7, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Students at EF Academy pitched in on Earth Day to do their small part in combatting the
May 2021 TEAC News
May 6, 2021
NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL MAY 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________This month, we're pretty