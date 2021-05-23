EngageAsia: Japanese Craftsmanship Summer Virtual Program

May 23, 2021

Deadline – June 1:

Apply Now for EngageAsia’s Summer 2021 Workshop on Japanese Trades & Crafts!

We’re excited to announce that applications are now open for our summer workshop on Japanese trades and crafts! The program is open to high school teachers and students in the U.S. and Japan.

Learn more about the program on our website.

Application deadline is June 1.

Learn more HERE

