EngageAsia: Final Resilience Webinar of 2020!

By Barrett Seaman— National Public Radio, working in conjunction with the University of Minnesota, has created a new platform that...Read More
December 13, 2020
Join EngageAsia on Tuesday, December 15 @ 7:00 PM EST for our 8th Resilience Webinar!
“Finding Resilience in the Forest: Team Benefits of a Slow Walk in the Woods”
During this webinar we will discuss our disconnection from nature, common stressors, and how an intentional, guided, and slow immersion practice within the woods has evidence-based, positive benefits for mental, physical, and emotional health.
REGISTER HERE
Share the News!
Indy Talks 24 – November 2020 – Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health
December 10, 2020
Dr. Sherlita Amler, Westchester County Commissioner of Health, and Renee Recchia explain how COVID-19 data is collected and what it...Read More
Tarrytown Police Wrap Up Toy Drive
December 10, 2020
The Village of Tarrytown Police Department wrapped up its 14th annual toy drive this week. The department delivered hundreds of toys,...Read More
House Passes Law Curbing Oil Vessel Anchorage on Hudson
December 9, 2020
By Robert Kimmel--- Legislation passed by the House of Representatives has moved the goal of keeping the lower Hudson River...Read More
COVID Update: A Change in Tactics
December 9, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— It’s not that the micro-cluster strategy hasn’t been working. Some of the designated hot spots took well...Read More
Fifth Annual TaSH Holiday Market Saturday Offers Socially Distanced Outdoor Shopping
December 9, 2020
By Suzanne Sorrentino Like everything else this year, the annual TaSH Holiday Market, coming this Saturday, Dec. 12, to Patriots Park in Tarrytown, will...Read More
Mavis Cain Inducted into Westchester’s Senior Hall of Fame
December 8, 2020
By Linda Viertel - Mavis Cain, Dobbs Ferry resident and President of the Friends of the Old Croton Aqueduct (FOCA)...Read More
Irvington Board Zooms In Its Officials
December 8, 2020
In a normal year, the biannual organizational meeting of Irvington's Board of Trustees has newly-elected trustees and other officials raising...Read More
As She Retires, Nita Lowey is Feted with Portrait Unveiling in Washington
December 8, 2020
By Barrett Seaman— A cavalcade of admirers marched across the Zoom screen on Monday evening as the many whose lives...Read More
Westchester Power’s Green Energy Continues Expansion in Villages
December 8, 2020
By Robert Kimmel -- An overwhelming majority of residents and small businesses in the rivertowns of Sleepy Hollow, Tarrytown, Irvington...Read More