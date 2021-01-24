EngageAsia: Baseball in Japan, Feb 24 @ 7 PM

By Tom Pedulla Sam Coffey received the ultimate affirmation of her talent when the Portland Thorns F.C. chose her 12th overall...Read More
January 24, 2021
Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray to Seek 7th Term
January 23, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--- Six consecutive, productive terms as Mayor of Sleepy Hollow stands as the record Ken Wray will...
COVID Update: The Hunt For The Elusive Vaccine
January 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- It is Friday, January 22. New York State ran out of COVID vaccine doses today—at least on...
Indy Talks 25 – December 2020 – Mimi Rocah, Westchester County District Attorney
January 22, 2021
Mimi Rocah talks about hate stickers in Sleepy Hollow, police reform, re-opening cold cases and much more as she begins...
Stop By for a Peep Into Tarrytown’s New Art Space
January 21, 2021
By James Carsey— On any given day we make small talk with strangers. It's usually inconsequential and helps us pass...
Vendors Sought To Service Bridge Shared Use Path
January 21, 2021
The New York State Thruway Authority is seeking local vendors to sell food, beverages and other services at either end...
Tarrytown Trustees To Host Town Halls On Police Reform
January 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- With a draft version of the Police Reform & Reinvention plan available to the public on the...
NOMINATIONS NEEDED FOR 2021 WESTCHESTER COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AWARDS
January 21, 2021
Do you know of a student or adult who has stepped up to help other Westchester residents in creative ways...
Masters School Community Gives Helping Hand to Security Guard Stricken with COVID-19
January 21, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Masters School community and family friends have come to the aid of a beloved school security...
Mercy, WCC Sign Dual Admissions Agreement to Benefit Students
January 20, 2021
By Laurie Leavy--- A new agreement between Mercy College and Westchester Community College (WCC) is enhancing the higher education pathway...