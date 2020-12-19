EngageAsia: 2020 Elgin Heinz Teacher Award Winners!!

December 19, 2020

EngageAsia administers the Elgin Heinz Outstanding Teacher Award which is funded in part by the United States-Japan Foundation and this year by a generous donation by inaugural Elgin Heinz Award recipient Norman Masuda.



The award is named in honor of Elgin Heinz in recognition of his commitment to educating students about Asia and for the inspiration he has provided to those in the field of pre-college education.

The National Selection Committee is pleased to announce the bestowal of the 2020 Elgin Heinz Outstanding Teacher Award upon two Japanese language teachers:



Mr. Daniel Carolin

Teacher of Japanese Language and English

Kennedy High School

Cedar Rapids, Iowa



Ms. Junko Tanaka

Teacher of Japanese Language

Clarendon Elementary School

San Francisco, California