Community Board

Engage Asia: Join us for our Japanese craft webinar

• Bookmarks: 1

June 10, 2021

Webinar Invitation
Join EngageAsia for our upcoming special webinar on Japanese craftsmanship. The talk will feature Kathleen Krauth, a founding member of JapanCraft21, an organization that identifies vulnerable but viable traditional Japanese crafts and assists in their revitalization.

Kathleen  a recipient of the 2013  Elgin Heinz Outstanding Teacher Award, which is directed by EngageAsia,  will introduce key ideas of Japanese aesthetics and how those aesthetics are reflected in a variety of Japanese crafts. She will also highlight the critical moment facing Japanese crafts and provide an overview of JapanCraft21’s mission and approach in assisting Japanese crafts for survival and success in the 21st century.

Advertisement
Rotary Duck Derby in Tarrytown

This webinar will be held on June 17 (Thursday) at 7:00 PM EDT. Please register below to attend.

A suggested donation of $10 is appreciated. 

REGISTER HERE

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History

Sleepy Hollow High Girls’ Lacrosse Squad Makes School History

June 9, 2021
By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with...
Read More
The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress

The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress

June 9, 2021
By James Carsey-- The Receptacle Project, created by Dobbs Ferry artist Harriet Cherry Cheney, doesn’t quite fit into one particular...
Read More
Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing

Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its...
Read More
Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign

Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign

June 8, 2021
By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political...
Read More
Villages Face A Host Of Decisions On Legalized Marijuana

Villages Face A Host Of Decisions On Legalized Marijuana

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of April 1st, it is legal in New York State for adults 21 and over to...
Read More
New DeCicco & Sons at Edge-on-Hudson Raises The Retail Grocery Bar

New DeCicco & Sons at Edge-on-Hudson Raises The Retail Grocery Bar

June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Food shoppers in the rivertowns have long recognized the DeCicco & Sons supermarket in Ardsley as being...
Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set for Patriots Park

Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set for Patriots Park

June 7, 2021
By Robert Kimmel  --- Spectators and fun-seekers will be welcomed at Patriot’s Park for the 14th annual Rotary Club of...
Read More
Kelly, Nelson Lead SH Lacrosse to Undefeated Season

Kelly, Nelson Lead SH Lacrosse to Undefeated Season

June 6, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Will Kelly and Dylan Nelson provide shining examples of the level of student-athletes Sleepy Hollow High School...
Read More
Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition

Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition

June 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York...
Read More
Community Links

Community Links

June 2, 2021
Village Government Village of Irvington Village of Tarrytown Tarrytown Village News Village of Sleepy Hollow Village of Dobbs Ferry Schools...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
3 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *