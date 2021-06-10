Engage Asia: Join us for our Japanese craft webinar

By Tom Pedulla-- The success of the Sleepy Hollow High School girls’ lacrosse program, which closed the regular season with...Read More
June 10, 2021
The Receptacle Project: An Artistic Work in Progress
June 9, 2021
By James Carsey-- The Receptacle Project, created by Dobbs Ferry artist Harriet Cherry Cheney, doesn’t quite fit into one particular...Read More
Irvington Board Enacts North Broadway Re-Zoning Plan That Favors Moderate And Affordable Housing
June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— After nearly three hours of public hearings, dominated largely by neighbors opposed to the density of its...Read More
Greenburgh Petition Aims To Slow Edgemont Incorporation Campaign
June 8, 2021
By Sue Treiman— Greenburgh officials fired off the latest salvo in the battle over Edgemont’s proposed incorporation Saturday when political...Read More
Villages Face A Host Of Decisions On Legalized Marijuana
June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of April 1st, it is legal in New York State for adults 21 and over to...Read More
New DeCicco & Sons at Edge-on-Hudson Raises The Retail Grocery Bar
June 8, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— Food shoppers in the rivertowns have long recognized the DeCicco & Sons supermarket in Ardsley as being...Read More
Rotary’s Duck Derby, Y’s Healthy Kids Day Set for Patriots Park
June 7, 2021
By Robert Kimmel --- Spectators and fun-seekers will be welcomed at Patriot’s Park for the 14th annual Rotary Club of...Read More
Kelly, Nelson Lead SH Lacrosse to Undefeated Season
June 6, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- Will Kelly and Dylan Nelson provide shining examples of the level of student-athletes Sleepy Hollow High School...Read More
Irvington High Junior to Participate in Premier Science Research Competition
June 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Irvington High School junior Emelyn Juenger has been chosen to compete in the Science Teachers Association of New York...Read More
