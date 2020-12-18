End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck

December 18, 2020

It’s been a hard week for Tarrytown’s Department of Public Works–for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there was a water main break on Broadway. Then there was that small matter of a snow storm that kept the crews up all night Wednesday into Thursday. To top things off later that day, one of the utility trucks up on The Crest burst into flame on Highland near Gunpowder Lane. The Fire Department arrived quickly but not fast enough to end the career of 11-year-old H5 vehicle. fortunately, no one was hurt.