End of a Hard Road for This DPW Truck

December 18, 2020

It's been a hard week for Tarrytown's Department of Public Works--for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there
December 18, 2020
It’s been a hard week for Tarrytown’s Department of Public Works–for the crew but also for the equipment. First, there was a water main break on Broadway. Then there was that small matter of a snow storm that kept the crews up all night Wednesday into Thursday. To top things off later that day, one of the utility trucks up on The Crest burst into flame on Highland near Gunpowder Lane. The Fire Department arrived quickly but not fast enough to end the career of 11-year-old H5 vehicle. fortunately, no one was hurt.
County Warns of Vaccine Scams
December 18, 2020
December 18, 2020

The Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection is warning all Westchester residents to be vigilant for Covid-19 vaccine scams as
‘As Good a Storm as You Could Hope For’
December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020

At least for Westchester County, the "blockbuster" Nor'easter turned out to kind of a bust. To be sure, it dropped
WHY DO SNOW CREWS BLOCK DRIVEWAYS?
December 17, 2020
December 17, 2020

Last night our Public Works department worked round the clock trying to keep our roads as safe as possible. Our
COVID Update: Phelps Administers Westchester’s First Vaccine Doses
December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020

By Barrett Seaman— She was not the first to get the shot. That honor went to two ER docs from
Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association
December 15, 2020
December 15, 2020

By Barrett Seaman-- The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) gave Sleepy Hollow's Edge-on-Hudson a Silver Award for Multifamily Community
COVID Update: Split Screen
December 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

By Barrett Seaman— Applause broke out as Sandra Lindsay, 52, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, like
Irvington Business Expands to Offer Holiday Boutique
December 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

By Laurie Leavy--- At a time when some businesses are downsizing, or even closing, one Irvington business is expanding their
Watch Out for Potential COVID Vaccine Scams
December 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

As the number of people and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic grows, so do the scams associated with it.
COVID-19 Mobile Testing in Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow December 17th
December 14, 2020
December 14, 2020

Westchester Medical Center is returning for additional "on-location" or "mobile" testing at the Village of Tarrytown/Sleepy Hollow border in Sykes