Obituaries

Emmett Wolfe

August 7, 2022

Emmett Wolfe, a long-time resident of Sleepy Hollow, NY died on August 4, 2022 at age 85 of Alzheimer’s disease. He was born in Brooklyn on May, 12, 1937 to Ann (Thompson) and Charles Wolfe. With his older brother, Kevin, and younger sister, Ann, Emmett was educated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help grammar school. At age 14, he went to St. Mary’s College, a minor seminary near Lake Erie run by the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, better known as the Redemptorists. Emmett went on to the seminary and was ordained in 1963 as a Redemptorist Father. For six years, he served as a missionary in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Upon his return, Emmett served in parishes in Canandaigua, Manhattan and the Bronx. Along the way, he earned an MA in English from New York University and an MA in Counseling from St. John’s University.

In 1976, Emmett left the priesthood, though he remained in close relationship with his brother Redemptorists, whom he loved deeply. He joined the corporate communications company, Communispond, where he worked for 20 years developing and supervising the delivery of the company’s courses. Emmett then started his own firm, CFR Communications. For many years, he volunteered at Phelps Memorial Hospital and sang in the choir at the Church of the Magdalene.  A man with many interests, Emmett was particularly devoted to poetry and short stories, jazz and classical music, and the Hudson River.

In 1986, Emmett married Catherine O’Hagan. Together they have three children, Clare, Molly and Cecilia (they/them). He is survived by Catherine, their children and nine nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at the Church of St. Francis Xavier, 30-36 West 16th St. NY, NY. The Mass will be livestreamed at [check back for the link].

The family will receive friends at Xavier prior to the funeral and at home in Sleepy Hollow on August 11, 2022 beginning at 3:00 P.M. Due to the current Covid surge, please wear a mask and consider Covid testing. Interment will be private.

Please no flowers.

Instead consider a contribution to either Cabrini Nursing Home, 115 Broadway, Dobbs Ferry, NY 10522,

https://www.cabrini-eldercare.org/donate

or

Xavier Mission, 55 West 15th St., New York, NY 10011, https://xaviermission.org/donate

