Emergency Training Drill

By Robert Kim­mel –

What the Vil­lage de­scribes as an “Emer­gency Train­ing Ex­er­cise” will take place in Tar­ry­town on Thurs­day, Sep­tem­ber 19. A re­lease is­sued by Vil­lage Ad­min­is­tra­tor Rich Slinger­land’s of­fice, an­nounced that Phelps Hos­pi­tal, and emer­gency ser­vice per­son­nel from the Vil­lage and “from neigh­bor­ing com­mu­ni­ties” will be par­tic­i­pat­ing.

Sub­stan­tial parts of Pier­son Park, as well as West Main Street, from Green Street to the cul-de-sac, Recre­ation Park­ing Lot E, and roads within Pa­tri­ots Park will be closed off be­gin­ning at 3 p.m., prior to the ex­er­cise, which is to com­mence “promptly at 5 p.m.” Those us­ing the Fit­ness Cen­ter will have lim­ited park­ing avail­able in Com­muter Lot D. The train­ing drill is ex­pected to end at ap­prox­i­mately 9:30 p.m.

To alert mem­bers of the pub­lic, the Vil­lage notes, Elec­tronic mes­sage boards will be de­ployed in ad­vance of the train­ing event. While “mul­ti­ple emer­gency ve­hi­cles, in­clud­ing am­bu­lances, po­lice cars, and fire ap­pa­ra­tus will be vis­i­ble dur­ing the ex­er­cise,” the Vil­lage states, “there is no cause for alarm; their pres­ence will be for the emer­gency train­ing ex­er­cise only.”

Vol­un­teers are be­ing sought to play the part of “vic­tims,” ac­cord­ing to the re­lease, and it adds, “Ad­di­tional roles may be as­signed.” “Those in­ter­ested in vol­un­teer­ing should email hochcen­ter@north­well.edu or call (914)-366-3698 and state your in­ter­est in par­tic­i­pat­ing in the ‘Tar­ry­town Emer­gency Train­ing Ex­er­cise’ on Sep­tem­ber 19, 2019,” the Vil­lage re­quests. While the num­ber of vol­un­teers needed was not re­layed, the drill was also de­scribed as a “Mass Ca­su­alty Ex­er­cise.”

The Vil­lage also ad­vises, “Hud­son Har­bor res­i­dents, park go­ers and com­muters may ex­pe­ri­ence de­lays en­ter­ing and ex­it­ing the park­ing lots and parks fa­cil­i­ties on the west side of the tracks through­out the du­ra­tion of the ex­er­cise. Ac­cess/​egress from Lot D will be lim­ited and spo­radic through­out the drill.”

Should in­clement weather in­ter­fere with the ex­er­cise, the re­lease notes, “A rain date of Sep­tem­ber 24 has been set.”