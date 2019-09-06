Emergency Training Drill

By Robert Kimmel –
What the Village describes as an “Emergency Training Exercise” will take place in Tarrytown on Thursday, September 19. A release issued by Village Administrator Rich Slingerland’s office, announced that Phelps Hospital, and emergency service personnel from the Village and “from neighboring communities” will be participating.
Substantial parts of Pierson Park, as well as West Main Street, from Green Street to the cul-de-sac, Recreation Parking Lot E, and roads within Patriots Park will be closed off beginning at 3 p.m., prior to the exercise, which is to commence “promptly at 5 p.m.” Those using the Fitness Center will have limited parking available in Commuter Lot D. The training drill is expected to end at approximately 9:30 p.m.
To alert members of the public, the Village notes, Electronic message boards will be deployed in advance of the training event. While “multiple emergency vehicles, including ambulances, police cars, and fire apparatus will be visible during the exercise,” the Village states, “there is no cause for alarm; their presence will be for the emergency training exercise only.”
Volunteers are being sought to play the part of “victims,” according to the release, and it adds, “Additional roles may be assigned.” “Those interested in volunteering should email hochcenter@northwell.edu or call (914)-366-3698 and state your interest in participating in the ‘Tarrytown Emergency Training Exercise’ on September 19, 2019,” the Village requests. While the number of volunteers needed was not relayed, the drill was also described as a “Mass Casualty Exercise.”
The Village also advises, “Hudson Harbor residents, park goers and commuters may experience delays entering and exiting the parking lots and parks facilities on the west side of the tracks throughout the duration of the exercise. Access/egress from Lot D will be limited and sporadic throughout the drill.”
Should inclement weather interfere with the exercise, the release notes, “A rain date of September 24 has been set.”