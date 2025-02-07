Support our Sponsors
Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
Greenburgh News
Top News

Elmsford Woman Sentenced for Loan Fraud Scheme

• Bookmarks: 8

February 7, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

A nurse practitioner from Elmsford who stole the identities of 12 medical doctors and orchestrated an $11.2 million disability loan fraud scheme was sentenced this week in federal court to five years in prison.

According to Danielle Sassoon, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and information released in court, from June 2017 to March 2022, Catherine Seemer, 44, orchestrated a scheme to cause the fraudulent discharge of millions of dollars’ worth of student loans for borrowers who did not qualify for relief under the federal Total and Permanent Disability Discharge Program and its private analogue.

Support our Sponsors
  • Gullotta House Charity Plunge - 2025
  • Gym Cats - gymnastics in Westchester County

As part of the scheme, Seemer deceived more than 125 borrowers into believing they qualified for various forms of student loan relief and charged them fees to facilitate their loan discharge process. She then used the personal identifying information of the unsuspecting borrowers to submit fraudulent applications for student loan discharge on the basis of non-existent permanent physical and mental disabilities.

In support of these applications, Seemer used the stolen identities, medical license numbers, and forged signatures of more than a dozen medical doctors to falsify medical diagnoses and disability certifications. The scheme resulted in the wrongful discharge of approximately $11.2 million in loans under the disability-based relief programs.

“Today, Catherine Seemer has been held accountable for defrauding a federal loan forgiveness program created to help ease the financial burden of those who suffer from permanent physical or mental disabilities, including military veterans who endure service-related disabilities,” Sassoon stated. “Seemer used the stolen identities of a dozen medical doctors to falsify disabilities and cause more than $11.2 million in loans to be fraudulently discharged. This office remains dedicated to rooting out fraud and abuse of taxpayer-funded government programs.”

In addition to the prison term, Seemer was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $635,352.

 

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Support our Sponsors
  • Piccola Trattoria open for brunch - Dobbs Ferry
  • Andrea Martone - Sleepy Hollow real estate
Elmsford Woman Sentenced for Loan Fraud Scheme

Elmsford Woman Sentenced for Loan Fraud Scheme

February 7, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A nurse practitioner from Elmsford who stole the identities of 12 medical doctors and orchestrated an $11.2...
Read More
Police Promotions in Tarrytown

Police Promotions in Tarrytown

February 6, 2025
At its February 3, 2025 meeting, Tarrytown’s trustees officially promoted three village police officers and added a fourth, previously a...
Read More
Ardsley Senior a Force Inside for Panthers

Ardsley Senior a Force Inside for Panthers

February 6, 2025
By Tom Pedulla--- No element in basketball is celebrated more than scoring. Fans delight in spectacular drives to the basket...
Read More
Jimmy Vivino Talks Career, New Album and Valentine’s Day Show at Cap with Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers

Jimmy Vivino Talks Career, New Album and Valentine’s Day Show at Cap with Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers

February 5, 2025
By W.B. King-- Even before dropping the needle on the seminal blues-rock album Super Session in 1968, a then 13-year-old...
Read More
World-Build (& -Burn)

World-Build (& -Burn)

February 5, 2025
WORLD-BUILD (& -BURN): Seeing red in the Handmaid's Tale By Krista Madsen A new Handmaid’s Tale season, the sixth and last, is set for...
Read More
Black History Month to be Celebrated at Paulding School Saturday

Black History Month to be Celebrated at Paulding School Saturday

February 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Tarrytown, in partnership with The Tarrytown and Sleepy Hollow Farmers Market (The TaSH), will be recognizing...
Read More
Black History Month Art Exhibit

Black History Month Art Exhibit

February 4, 2025
County Executive (and candidate) Ken Jenkins dropped by Tarrytown's Warner Library to take in the Black History Month Art Exhibit...
Read More
Spelling Bee Makes Fun-Filled Return to Town Hall Theater in Irvington

Spelling Bee Makes Fun-Filled Return to Town Hall Theater in Irvington

February 3, 2025
By Jeff Wilson--- With friends like these, who needs tax revenue for the library’s special programs? The Twelfth Community-Wide Spelling...
Read More
Over My Dead Body

Over My Dead Body

January 31, 2025
OVER MY DEAD BODY: (Or when Hell freezes over) By Krista Madsen RECRUDESCENCE When authorities spatulated Trump’s treasonous batter off the Capitol’s...
Read More
Greater Irvington Land Trust Launches 2025 Community Grant Program

Greater Irvington Land Trust Launches 2025 Community Grant Program

January 29, 2025
The Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) is launching its 2025 Community Grant Program this week. The Community Grant Program provides...
Read More
8 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
271 views
bookmark icon