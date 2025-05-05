Elmsford Man Charged with Stealing from Bank Employer

May 5, 2025

By Rick Pezzullo—

An Elmsford man was charged last week with stealing almost $140,000 from a bank where he worked.

Duke Biswas, 51, was arraigned in Elmsford Town Court after being charged with Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, a Class C felony, which could result in a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, between March 22 and March 29, 2024, Biswas allegedly was able to breach Emigrant Savings Bank’s core platform and manipulate codes to alter small monetary deposits in his personal account to reflect deposits totaling $259,977.

Over the course of the week, Biswas transferred $139,677 without permission or authority from the bank.

“Financial crimes are not victimless. This arrest sends a clear message. Our office will continue to pursue those who try to exploit the financial system for personal gain and will hold individuals accountable ensuring that justice is served,” Cacace said.

“I would like to credit our highly trained investigators for their work in this case. I would also like to ensure the public that we will further our commitment to offer training and resources to all of our personnel so that they can successfully investigate and prosecute these types of cases,” she added.

Biswas was arraigned by Judge Rosalie Tanis and released on his own recognizance.