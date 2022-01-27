Elizabeth Nicodemus

January 26, 2022

Emily Nicodemus died at 81 years of age on January 24, 2022. Emily had a long battle with Alzheimer’s and recently complications of Covid Pneumonia.

She was born September 30th, 1940 in Bronx, NY to Sarah and Robert Shaw. She was the eldest of 7 children. Emily married Fredrick Nicodemus on January 7th, 1961. They lived in Irvington for the remainder of their lives. Emily is survived by her three children: Deborah Pires and son-in-law Steve Pires of Valhalla, Frederick Nicodemus of Armonk, NY and Ruth Nicodemus of Wellington, FL. She is also survived by four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Emily was predeceased by her loving husband in 2018.

Emily was most happy when she was with her family. She loved spending summer weekends at their lake house enjoying family and friends. Emily was a partner to her husband in business and together they built a company that thrives today after more than fifty years in business. She and her husband have had a passion for renovating homes since the 1980s. She had an amazing green thumb and won town “beautification” awards for multiple years. Emily will be most remembered for her sharp wit and the wellspring of kindness she brought forth to all those around her.

Advertisement



Friends and family are invited to say a final goodbye to Emily at Dwyer Funeral home in Tarrytown. on Sunday 2:00-5:00 p.m. The family will have a private funeral per Emily’s wishes.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to the charity of your choice in Emily Nicodemus’s name.

Share the News!