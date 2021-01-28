Elizabeth Frasca, 86

January 27, 2021

Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Frasca, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died January 22. She was 86.

She was born February 3, 1934 in Tarrytown to Augustine and Mildred Prototo Frasca. She had a long career with the Bank of New York where she was an Executive Secretary. Most of those years were in the Tarrytown Branch, but she had worked in other locations as well.

She is survived by her brother Leonard J. Frasca; nephew Leonard A. Frasca; nieces Laura DaSilva, Linda Rosario and Leonora Voltmer; five grand nephews; and a great grand-nephew and great grand-niece.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Friday, January 29 from 3 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday, January 30 at 10 a.m. at St. John Paul, II Church, followed by interment in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

