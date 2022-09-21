September 21, 2022

Elizabeth Ferling, affectionately known as Betty, of Irvington, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 11th 2022 after a brief illness with her family by her side.

Born in Glenera, Beara, Co. Cork, Ireland on November 17, 1921, Betty was just shy of turning 101 years old. The daughter of Daniel and Mary Louise O’Sullivan (nee Lynch), she was second oldest of seven children, who grew up on the bucolic family farm overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

In 1947, she emigrated to Manhattan, NY and in October, 1952, married Charles Ferling of Station Road, Irvington, NY. There, on Main Street, they raised their son, Donald and daughter, Mary Elizabeth.

She was exceptional chef and baker. Her world famous pies, especially apple, chocolate chip cookies and her fabulous fruit cake (whose recipe she zealously guarded) were gifted to family, friends and local clergy, at Christmas, birthdays and other occasions throughout the year.

After raising her own children, Betty became a popular and coveted caregiver to many Irvington families due to her kind and selfless nature.

She and Charlie, until his passing in 2004, enjoyed vacationing in Ireland, as well as California, Arizona and Nevada, after Donald’s marriage to Suzy.

Betty was ferocious reader of biographies and enjoyed keeping up on current events, right up to the very end. She believed deeply in the Catholic faith, and never missed watching the daily “Conversation with Cardinal Dolan” on the Catholic network.

Lovingly bestowed with the nicknames of “The Queen” and “Mother Hubbard” , she would entertain with stories of years gone by, as well as her favorite Irish songs and ditties.

Through her advancing years, thanks to the support and companionship of her daughter, she was able to remain in her beloved home of 60+ years.

Betty is survived by her children, Don (Suzy) and MaryBeth, her sister Kitty (Patrick), sister-in-law Sally and as well as many nieces, nephews and all of their children, who will greatly miss her smiling countenance and her kind and loving nature.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in the name of Elizabeth Ferling to the Irvington, N.Y. Volunteer Ambulance Corps.