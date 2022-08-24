Elizabeth DiDonato

August 24, 2022

Elizabeth “Betty” DiDonato, 93, of Dobbs Ferry passed away on August 16, 2022. Born in West Islip, Long Island and raised in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice Button. Betty moved to Dobbs Ferry in 1941 and attended Dobbs Ferry Public Schools. During high school, she enjoyed playing basketball. On June 21, 1952, Betty married the love of her life Joe DiDonato at Sacred Heart Church in Dobbs Ferry. They stayed in Dobbs Ferry and started their family. Betty worked as a crossing guard at the corner of Main and Cedar Street and was a waitress at the Charcoal Corner. Her main career was a Switchboard Operator at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry until her retirement in 2014. Betty never forgot her roots and her passion for Brooklyn. Her true devotion was always to her family and her Dobbs Ferry community. Betty enjoyed spending time with others, especially with one of her home cooked meals. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend; who will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her daughter Janet (Bob) Daubenbis of Syracuse, son Joseph DiDonato of Dobbs Ferry, grandchildren; Kristen (Daniel) Hayes, Eric DiDonato, Edward DiDonato, Emma Rain DiDonato and great grandson Giovanni DiDonato. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Joe in 2014, sister Dorothy Sarvis and brother Edward Button.

Mass of the Resurrection Monday 10AM Our Lady of Pomepii Church, Dobbs Ferry. Visiting Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Dobbs Ferry.