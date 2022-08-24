Obituaries Elizabeth DiDonato Published 2 hours ago2h ago • Bookmarks: 4 August 24, 2022 Elizabeth “Betty” DiDonato, 93, of Dobbs Ferry passed away on August 16, 2022. Born in West Islip, Long Island and raised in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Alice Button. Betty moved to Dobbs Ferry in 1941 and attended Dobbs Ferry Public Schools. During high school, she enjoyed playing basketball. On June 21, 1952, Betty married the love of her life Joe DiDonato at Sacred Heart Church in Dobbs Ferry. They stayed in Dobbs Ferry and started their family. Betty worked as a crossing guard at the corner of Main and Cedar Street and was a waitress at the Charcoal Corner. Her main career was a Switchboard Operator at The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry until her retirement in 2014. Betty never forgot her roots and her passion for Brooklyn. Her true devotion was always to her family and her Dobbs Ferry community. Betty enjoyed spending time with others, especially with one of her home cooked meals. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend; who will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter Janet (Bob) Daubenbis of Syracuse, son Joseph DiDonato of Dobbs Ferry, grandchildren; Kristen (Daniel) Hayes, Eric DiDonato, Edward DiDonato, Emma Rain DiDonato and great grandson Giovanni DiDonato. Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Joe in 2014, sister Dorothy Sarvis and brother Edward Button. Mass of the Resurrection Monday 10AM Our Lady of Pomepii Church, Dobbs Ferry. Visiting Sunday 2-4pm and 7-9pm Edwards-Dowdle Funeral Home, Dobbs Ferry. Read or leave a comment on this story... Government & Politics Top News Bowman Gets to Stay in Washington August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— The redistricting merry-go-round left District 16 incumbent Congressman Jamaal Bowman with a slightly different electorate from the... Read More Government & Politics Top News Maloney, Lawler Cruise to Wins in CD-17 August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman— On the Democrats’ side, it was expected to be close—or at least closer, given the concentration of... Read More Community News Environmental News BAD NEWS: BEARS IN THE RIVERTOWNS August 23, 2022 By Barrett Seaman Well okay, bears are not necessarily bad news, but they do seem to be around the rivertowns... Read More Community News Irvington News Top News Irvington High School Graduate Dies in Long Island Car Crash August 21, 2022 This story has been updated By Barrett Seaman-- Brian Clinton, 22, a Tarrytown resident, a recent graduate of Union College... Read More Arts & Entertainment Halloween The Blaze Is Back! August 20, 2022 It’s a spectacle that brings thousands of visitors to the rivertowns each year: The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze--Van Cortlandt Manor... Read More Arts & Entertainment Conversational Stanzas with B.K. Fischer, Westchester County’s Inaugural Poet Laureate August 19, 2022 By W.B. King-- Stirring words from writers such as William Shakespeare, Robert Frost, Wallace Stevens, Sylvia Plath and Elizabeth Bishop... Read More Government & Politics Progressive Groups Demand Maloney Debate Biaggi a Second Time August 19, 2022 By Barrett Seaman-- Three local progressive groups are calling on Sean Patrick Maloney to participate in a second debate before... Read More Government & Politics Top News Democratic Congressional Candidates Set for 16th District Primary Showdown August 18, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- The stage is set for the pivotal 16th Congressional District Democratic primary showdown on Aug. 23 that... Read More Irvington News School News IUFSD Appoints Director of Facilities and Dows Lane Assistant Principal August 16, 2022 The Irvington School Board of Education has appointed Thomas Chickery as Dows Lane Elementary School assistant principal and Richard Pittore... Read More Community News Sleepy Hollow News Tarrytown News Top News Local Scout to Honor Chick Galella with Memorial Project August 16, 2022 By Rick Pezzullo--- Washington Irving’s “Legend of Sleepy Hollow” ranks among the classics of American literature. Next to Ichabod Crane,... Read More 4 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint