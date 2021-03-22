COVID News

Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

• Bookmarks: 2

Active COVID cases in the rivertowns are down from recent peaks
March 22, 2021

By Barrett Seaman—

As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to make appointments for a COVID vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday. That comes on the heels of Sunday’s announcement that residents with comorbidities can get vaccinated through their local pharmacy, provided they have proof of one of the accepted medical conditions.

While the new cohort of residents in their fifties is large and will add to the demand for vaccines, Cuomo reassured residents that supplies are either here or on their way and that the state’s various venues for delivering shots is up to the task. The rate of vaccination statewide is now more than 100,000-a-day. In Westchester, County Executive George Latimer on Monday reported that its four vaccine sites, including the County Center and Yonkers Armory, have provided 176,000 doses to date and that 15% of Westchester residents are now fully vaccinated.

Asked whether he was concerned that the newly eligible 50+ cohort would renew the delays that characterized the initial vaccine rollout, Latimer acknowledged that “we still have more demand than supply,” but remained confident that the county was on track towards the ultimate goal of reaching herd immunity. “I think we’ll do fine at this level,” he said Monday.

The seven-week decline in the infection rate in Westchester has flattened of late but the current number of active cases, 5,233, remains well below the 11,000-plus cases in mid-January. So far, only one case of the U.K. variant has been identified in the county and none of either the South African or Brazilian variants.

Share the News!
Advertisement
Andrea Martone - Westchester and Rivertowns Real Estate - Houlihan Lawrence agent
Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State

March 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to make appointments...
Read More
Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults

March 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The State continues to expand both the population of those eligible to receive a COVID vaccine and...
Read More
Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant

March 21, 2021
United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that 30 local nonprofits were collectively awarded $500,000 from Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations

March 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The initial response to the first call for 65+ seniors to get one of the 500 doses...
Read More
Ready for Some Spring Football in the Rivertowns

Ready for Some Spring Football in the Rivertowns

March 19, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent offers its annual preview of the local high school football season, which was postponed...
Read More
Edge-on-Hudson Wins Top Honors

Edge-on-Hudson Wins Top Honors

March 18, 2021
Back in December, we reported that Edge-on-Hudson, the townhouse, condo and apartment complex built on the site of the old...
Read More
Rivertowns School Districts Cash in on Federal Rescue Plan Funds

Rivertowns School Districts Cash in on Federal Rescue Plan Funds

March 18, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- Local school districts will be receiving a chunk of the more than $2.5 billion set aside for...
Read More
Yes, There Will Be Summer Camps This Year!

Yes, There Will Be Summer Camps This Year!

March 18, 2021
By Kira Ratan-- After one long, cold and isolated winter, summer 2021 is looking better than ever, especially for day...
Read More
Feiner’s COVID Angels Work The System For Greenburgh’s Seniors

Feiner’s COVID Angels Work The System For Greenburgh’s Seniors

March 18, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Because they were medical professionals, friends and friends of friends would ask Dr. Roger London and his...
Read More
Unite Sleepy Hollow Candidates Roll to Victory in Village Election

Unite Sleepy Hollow Candidates Roll to Victory in Village Election

March 17, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Unite Sleepy Hollow Party candidates swept all five seats on the ballot in Tuesday’s village-wide election....
Read More
2 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
730 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *