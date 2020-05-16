Elective Surgeries now permitted in Westchester Hospitals

The pace of the reopening process quickened again on Saturday as the governor announced that doctors and hospitals in 49 counties are free to recommence elective surgeries and ambulatory care procedures—the latest two counties being Suffolk on Long Island and Westchester.

There was a period where hospitals were basically dealing with COVID patient,” Cuomo said in his Saturday briefing. “We are past that period. If you need medical attention, if you need a medical procedure, you should get it, right? And the hospitals are safe places to go. To the extent people are worried about going to a hospital, there is no reason.”

Unrelated, except for its link to the coronavirus pandemic, the governor announced that horse and car racing across the state can start up on June 1st—but without fans present. The stands may be empty but all bets are on.