Election 2021: When and Where to Vote

October 26, 2021

By Brianna Staudt —

Election Day is next Tuesday, Nov. 2, and early voting is already underway. Here’s when and where rivertowns residents can cast their ballots for this year’s political races, including for village mayors and trustees, county executive, Mount Pleasant town supervisor and others.

Click here to view The Hudson Independent’s political coverage of these races.

Early Voting

Early voting began Saturday, Oct. 23, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 31. Only select sites are available for early voting. However, voters registered in Westchester County can cast their ballots at any early voting site in the county they chose — unlike on Election Day, when voters’ sites are assigned based on their address of residence. There is one local early voting site: Dobbs Ferry Village Hall (112 Main Street). Click here for a complete list of county early voting sites. (If you live in Sleepy Hollow, the Ossining site might be most convenient.)

Early voting times are as follows. These times apply to all early voting sites:

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, from noon until 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, from noon until 5 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, from noon until 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, from noon until 8 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, from noon until 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, from noon until 5 p.m.

There is no in-person voting on Monday, Nov. 1 — you’ll need to wait to vote in-person on Election Day, Nov. 2, at that point.

Election Day Voting

Registered voters may vote in-person at their designated polling sites between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2. To find your polling site based on your street address, please use this tool provided by the County Board of Elections or refer to your voter registration card. The Board of Elections recommends verifying your polling place in advance of Election Day, as some locations have closed and others have been combined.

Absentee Voting

Risk of contracting COVID-19 is again recognized as a valid reason to vote absentee this year. The date to mail, fax or email your absentee ballot application or apply for it online has passed. (It was Oct. 18.) However, you can still apply for an absentee ballot in-person at the Westchester County Board of Elections (25 Quarropas St., White Plains) until Nov. 1. Other approved reasons for voting absentee include being outside of the county on Election Day.

Return absentee ballots by mail (must be postmarked by Nov. 2) or in-person at any early voting site during early voting dates and times or at the Board of Elections or any county polling site by the close of polls on Election Day. For more information about absentee voting, including how to cast an absentee ballot and a listing of the absentee ballot department’s extended hours, see the county’s website.

Note: You can still vote in-person if you request or return an absentee ballot. In that case, the absentee ballot is set aside and not counted if it was returned.

Registering to Vote

The date to register to vote — or change your address — in time for this election has passed. To register to vote or make changes in advance of the next election, fill out and return this form.

Any U.S. citizen who will be age 18 or older and who will have resided at their Westchester address for at least 30 days at the time of the election in which they wish to vote is eligible, as long as they are not in prison or on parole for a felony.

