Eleanor Wint, 80

October 7, 2021

Eleanor Wint was called home to our Lord on Sept. 30, 2021, in Tarrytown, New York.

Eleanor was born March 31, 1941 in St. Ann, Jamaica, to Edwin and Ismenda Thomas.

Advertisement

Eleanor started working as a seamstress, where she was known as the Village dressmaker.

She migrated from Jamaica in the year 1990, where she became a home health aide and she was loved by all her patients.

She lived in Tarrytown for over 30 year, and was a member of Shiloh Baptist since April 1992, where she became a Mother of the church.

She is survived by her five (5) children. Her son, Lockhart, and four daughters Sonia, Eda, Karlene and Jacqueline, as well as her step daughter Yvonne. She has five grandchildren, Andre, Michael, Monique, Roderika and Grace-Ann. Two great-granddaughters Karter and Milani.

A brother, a sister, in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be FRIDAY, Oct. 15, 2021, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Dwyer and Michael’s Funeral home:

90 North Broadway

Tarrytown, NY

The funeral will be SATURDAY, Oct. 16, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Dwyer and Michael’s Funeral home:

90 North Broadway

Tarrytown, NY

with burial to follow in Kensico Cemetery. To virtually attend the service on Saturday morning, please click the link below: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2260983293

Share the News!







