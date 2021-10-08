Eleanor Wint, 80

October 7, 2021
Eleanor Wint was called home to our Lord on Sept. 30, 2021, in Tarrytown, New York.
Eleanor was born March 31, 1941 in St. Ann, Jamaica, to Edwin and Ismenda Thomas.
Eleanor started working as a seamstress, where she was known as the Village dressmaker.
She migrated from Jamaica in the year 1990, where she became a home health aide and she was loved by all her patients.
She lived in Tarrytown for over 30 year, and was a member of Shiloh Baptist since April 1992, where she became a Mother of the church.
She is survived by her five (5) children. Her son, Lockhart, and four daughters Sonia, Eda, Karlene and Jacqueline, as well as her step daughter Yvonne. She has five grandchildren, Andre, Michael, Monique, Roderika and Grace-Ann. Two great-granddaughters Karter and Milani.
A brother, a sister, in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.
The viewing will be FRIDAY, Oct. 15, 2021, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Dwyer and Michael’s Funeral home:
90 North Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
The funeral will be SATURDAY, Oct. 16, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Dwyer and Michael’s Funeral home:
90 North Broadway
Tarrytown, NY
with burial to follow in Kensico Cemetery.
To virtually attend the service on Saturday morning, please click the link below:
https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2260983293
Advertisement
October 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Family, friends and neighbors laid beloved World War II hero and public figure Armando "Chick" Galella...
Read More
October 5, 2021
By Linda Viertel — Hundreds of shoppers flowed through the parking lot at Greenburgh Town Hall for the first ever...
Read More
October 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — One of the three candidates running for mayor in the Village of Tarrytown recently received a...
Read More
October 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Washington Irving Boat Club was joined by four other parties in submitting RFQ/RFI (Request for Qualifications/Request...
Read More
September 30, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Sleepy Hollow may be host to "The Legend (of Sleepy Hollow)," but locals of North Tarrytown...
Read More
September 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — A Sleepy Hollow resident has been chosen to be the first woman to lead Riverkeeper, the...
Read More
September 29, 2021
By Shana Liebman — Sleepy Hollow is home to great traditional Spanish and Latin restaurants — which is why Croquetería...
Read More
September 28, 2021
The Hudson Independent asked the three candidates for mayor of Tarrytown — Karen Brown, Paul Janos and Doug Zollo —...
Read More
September 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman- Homecoming weekend is a big deal, and Irvington High School students were geared up for a big...
Read More
September 25, 2021
By Tom Pedulla — Vic Quirolo, Hackley’s new football coach, calls it a “crazy scenario” that he inherited. And it...
Read More