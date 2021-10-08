Obituaries

Eleanor Wint, 80

• Bookmarks: 1

eleanor-wint-obituary
October 7, 2021

Eleanor Wint was called home to our Lord on Sept. 30, 2021, in Tarrytown, New York.

Eleanor was born March 31, 1941 in St. Ann, Jamaica, to Edwin and Ismenda Thomas.

Advertisement
Abbott House Awards Dinner

Eleanor started working as a seamstress, where she was known as the Village dressmaker.

She migrated from Jamaica in the year 1990, where she became a home health aide and she was loved by all her patients.

She lived in Tarrytown for over 30 year, and was a member of Shiloh Baptist since April 1992, where she became a Mother of the church.

She is survived by her five (5) children. Her son, Lockhart, and four daughters Sonia, Eda, Karlene and Jacqueline, as well as her step daughter Yvonne. She has five grandchildren, Andre, Michael, Monique, Roderika and Grace-Ann. Two great-granddaughters Karter and Milani.

A brother, a sister, in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be FRIDAY, Oct. 15, 2021, from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. at Dwyer and Michael’s Funeral home:

90 North Broadway
Tarrytown, NY

The funeral will be SATURDAY, Oct. 16, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Dwyer and Michael’s Funeral home:

90 North Broadway
Tarrytown, NY

with burial to follow in Kensico Cemetery.

To virtually attend the service on Saturday morning, please click the link below:

https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/2260983293

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Sleepy Hollow Says Good-bye to Chick Galella

Sleepy Hollow Says Good-bye to Chick Galella

October 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Family, friends and neighbors laid beloved World War II hero and public figure Armando "Chick" Galella...
Read More
Greenburgh’s First Town Hall Farmers Market Attracts Hundreds; Encore Thursday

Greenburgh’s First Town Hall Farmers Market Attracts Hundreds; Encore Thursday

October 5, 2021
By Linda Viertel — Hundreds of shoppers flowed through the parking lot at Greenburgh Town Hall for the first ever...
Read More
Former Mayor Fixell Endorses Brown in Tarrytown Mayoral Race

Former Mayor Fixell Endorses Brown in Tarrytown Mayoral Race

October 4, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — One of the three candidates running for mayor in the Village of Tarrytown recently received a...
Read More
Five Express Interest In Developing Property Leased by Boat Club

Five Express Interest In Developing Property Leased by Boat Club

October 1, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The Washington Irving Boat Club was joined by four other parties in submitting RFQ/RFI (Request for Qualifications/Request...
Read More
ARMANDO ‘CHICK’ GALELLA, HERO, DIES AT 100

ARMANDO ‘CHICK’ GALELLA, HERO, DIES AT 100

September 30, 2021
By Brianna Staudt — Sleepy Hollow may be host to "The Legend (of Sleepy Hollow)," but locals of North Tarrytown...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Woman to Make History as New Riverkeeper Leader

Sleepy Hollow Woman to Make History as New Riverkeeper Leader

September 30, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo — A Sleepy Hollow resident has been chosen to be the first woman to lead Riverkeeper, the...
Read More
Croquetería: Cuban Finger Food in Sleepy Hollow

Croquetería: Cuban Finger Food in Sleepy Hollow

September 29, 2021
By Shana Liebman — Sleepy Hollow is home to great traditional Spanish and Latin restaurants — which is why Croquetería...
Read More
Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Share Positions on Key Issues

Tarrytown Mayoral Candidates Share Positions on Key Issues

September 28, 2021
The Hudson Independent asked the three candidates for mayor of Tarrytown — Karen Brown, Paul Janos and Doug Zollo —...
Read More
BUMMER!

BUMMER!

September 25, 2021
By Barrett Seaman- Homecoming weekend is a big deal, and Irvington High School students were geared up for a big...
Read More
Hackley Football Team Aiming to Harness Talent 

Hackley Football Team Aiming to Harness Talent 

September 25, 2021
By Tom Pedulla — Vic Quirolo, Hackley’s new football coach, calls it a “crazy scenario” that he inherited. And it...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
3 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *