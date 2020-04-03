Eileen Fisher Making Masks and Other PPE in Irvington

by Rick Pezzullo –

Eileen Fisher will be transforming its corporate office in Irvington into a personal protective equipment (PPE)-making facility to help keep healthcare workers safe as they combat the coronavirus.

The brand is partnering with state and local government officials, including Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, to create masks and other PPE for healthcare workers who are on the frontlines.

The protective equipment will be created using fabric donated by Eileen Fisher and they are projected to produce 500 masks per week. The PPE created at Eileen Fisher’s Irvington offices will be distributed to White Plains Hospital and Westchester Medical Center, as well as to first responders in Irvington and Secaucus, NY.

All Eileen Fisher employees assisting in creating the PPE will be paid for their work.