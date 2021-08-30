Obituaries

Edward Tully, Jr., 82

• Bookmarks: 3

August 30, 2021

Edward J. Tully, Jr, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died August 27. He was 82.

He was born in Tarrytown on January 30, 1939 to Edward J. Tully and Loretta (McGee). He was a member of the first graduating class of Transfiguration School and the last graduating class of Washington Irving High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Iona College and worked briefly as a sportswriter for the Tarrytown Daily News.

Advertisement
  • Armonk Outdoor Art Fair
  • YMCA Circle of Caring event

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was in Berlin during the 1961 Berlin border crisis with the Soviet Union that resulted in the infamous Berlin Wall.

Upon his return he embarked on a 40-year career in civil service working in the field of Human Services: Welfare, Probation, and 20 years as a Parole counselor at the Bedford Hills and Sing Sing Correctional Facilities respectively.

He was a parishioner of Transfiguration Church, a longtime member of the Tarrytown branch of the Knights of Columbus, St. Elmo Council #318, as well as the Saint Vincent DePaul Society of Transfiguration Church.

 

Share the News!
Advertisement
Coffey Funeral Home
Tarrytown Police Warn Of Auto Break-ins And Thefts

Tarrytown Police Warn Of Auto Break-ins And Thefts

August 27, 2021
Residents of Tarrytown received reverse 911 calls on Friday warning of a string of car break-ins and thefts. Police say...
Read More
The Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown to Honor JoAnne Murray

The Historical Society of Sleepy Hollow & Tarrytown to Honor JoAnne Murray

August 26, 2021
By Robert Kimmel--  Community advocate and tireless volunteer, JoAnne Murray will be the recipient of the 2021 Preservation Award from...
Read More
REGENERON’S CO-FOUNDER SEES A LONG COVID SIEGE AHEAD

REGENERON’S CO-FOUNDER SEES A LONG COVID SIEGE AHEAD

August 26, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— George Yancopoulos, co-founder, along with Dr. Leonard Schleifer, of Tarrytown-based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, has every reason to be...
Read More
Teen Indicted in Shooting Death of Irvington Man

Teen Indicted in Shooting Death of Irvington Man

August 24, 2021
By Rick Pezzullo--- An 18-year-old Mount Vernon man was indicted Monday for the shooting death of an Irvington man at...
Read More
The Best Way To Clean Up Your Home Energy Act May Be Beneath You

The Best Way To Clean Up Your Home Energy Act May Be Beneath You

August 24, 2021
By Sue Treiman-- For years, we’ve looked up to the sun to help save energy costs. Now, several Westchester organizations...
Read More
Pop Up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at SH Middle School

Pop Up Vaccine Clinic Scheduled at SH Middle School

August 23, 2021
The Tarrytown School District is running a vaccine clinic at its Sleepy Hollow Middle School Gymnasium. The clinic will run from...
Read More
Apres Henri, (un petit) deluge

Apres Henri, (un petit) deluge

August 23, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The land on both sides of the Hudson was already saturated when Henri paid a visit and...
Read More
Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

Henri Update: Rain In The Rivertowns As Of Sunday night, August 22

August 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As it turns out, all the government officials were right: it’s the rain that is posing the...
Read More
Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now

Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now

August 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— In anticipation of taking a direct hit and remembering all too well what happened with superstorm Sandy,...
Read More
River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park

River’s Edge Theatre Co. To Present “The Green Plays Project” on Sept. 25 in Pierson Park

August 22, 2021
River’s Edge Theatre Company will present “The Green Plays Project,” an outdoor theater event featuring one-act plays about climate change,...
Read More
3 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
6 views
bookmark icon


Comments

The Hudy Indy welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *