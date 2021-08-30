Edward Tully, Jr., 82

August 30, 2021

Edward J. Tully, Jr, a lifelong resident of Tarrytown, died August 27. He was 82.

He was born in Tarrytown on January 30, 1939 to Edward J. Tully and Loretta (McGee). He was a member of the first graduating class of Transfiguration School and the last graduating class of Washington Irving High School. He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Iona College and worked briefly as a sportswriter for the Tarrytown Daily News.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was in Berlin during the 1961 Berlin border crisis with the Soviet Union that resulted in the infamous Berlin Wall.

Upon his return he embarked on a 40-year career in civil service working in the field of Human Services: Welfare, Probation, and 20 years as a Parole counselor at the Bedford Hills and Sing Sing Correctional Facilities respectively.

He was a parishioner of Transfiguration Church, a longtime member of the Tarrytown branch of the Knights of Columbus, St. Elmo Council #318, as well as the Saint Vincent DePaul Society of Transfiguration Church.

