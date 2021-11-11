Obituaries

Edna Belanich, 86

November 11, 2021

Edna Belanich (née Esposito) died on Nov. 5, 2021. Edna’s late husband, Mario Belanich, died on June 11, 2016. They were married 59 years.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Perucci of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Denise (Joseph) Simicic of Hicksville, N.Y. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Brendan (Tori) Simicic, Ursula Simicic, Holly (Paul Stuckey) Perucci and Clifford Perucci, as well as her two great grandchildren, Gabriella and Jackson Simicic.

Architecture for Kids

Edna wished to be remembered for her love of animals and her passion for reading and for writing amateur poetry.

Edna was very active in the Village of Sleepy Hollow community affairs. She belonged to the Sleepy Hollow Police Advisory Committee. She started the Neighborhood Watch in her neighborhood. She belonged to the Sleepy Hollow Seniors, the Neighborhood House and the Transfiguration Seniors where she was a parishioner.

Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral mass will be at Transfiguration Church on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to an animal shelter of your choice.


Coffey Funeral Home
