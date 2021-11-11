Obituaries Edna Belanich, 86 Published 1 hour ago1h ago November 11, 2021 Edna Belanich (née Esposito) died on Nov. 5, 2021. Edna’s late husband, Mario Belanich, died on June 11, 2016. They were married 59 years. Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Perucci of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Denise (Joseph) Simicic of Hicksville, N.Y. Also surviving are her four grandchildren: Brendan (Tori) Simicic, Ursula Simicic, Holly (Paul Stuckey) Perucci and Clifford Perucci, as well as her two great grandchildren, Gabriella and Jackson Simicic.Advertisement Edna wished to be remembered for her love of animals and her passion for reading and for writing amateur poetry. Edna was very active in the Village of Sleepy Hollow community affairs. She belonged to the Sleepy Hollow Police Advisory Committee. She started the Neighborhood Watch in her neighborhood. She belonged to the Sleepy Hollow Seniors, the Neighborhood House and the Transfiguration Seniors where she was a parishioner. Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Her funeral mass will be at Transfiguration Church on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. followed by burial in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to an animal shelter of your choice. To read or leave a comment, click here or scroll down...Share the News!Advertisement Community News The Rivertowns Salute our Veterans November 11, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — The rivertowns honored the service of war veterans today with wreaths, praise, prayers — and cookies.... Read More Community News Lifestyle Sleepy Hollow News Pocantico Hills Marathon to Make its Debut Saturday November 11, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo— More than 140 runners are expected to take part in the inaugural Pocantico Hills Marathon this Saturday,... Read More Business News Top News ‘Doesn’t Feel like a Short-Term Glitch’: Materials Shortages Rock Construction Projects November 10, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents "The Supply Chain Crisis Isn't Just Global; It's Local," a series describing... Read More Community News COVID News Dobbs Ferry News Health News Top News They’re Here! COVID Vaccines for 5-Through-11–Year-Olds November 9, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — Normally, the parking lot behind the medical office building on Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry would... Read More Community News Rivertowns Where Matters Stand with the Broadway Bike Path November 9, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — A drinks and hors d’oeuvres reception at a Sleepy Hollow restaurant early in November drew a... Read More Business News Dobbs Ferry News Without Cheese Or Waiters, it Was Time to Close November 7, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — The Hudson Independent presents "The Supply Chain Crisis Isn't Just Global; It's Local," a series describing... Read More Community News Tarrytown News Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns To Celebrate 100th Anniversary November 6, 2021 By Robert Kimmel — With an extensive history of supporting a multitude of philanthropical activities, the Rotary Club of the... Read More Community News Environmental News Government News Sleepy Hollow News Senators Seek Support of Bills Silencing Gas-Powered Lawn Equipment November 5, 2021 By Rick Pezzullo — Two state senators joined Sleepy Hollow Mayor Ken Wray at Devries Park Nov. 3 to bring... Read More Business News Top News The Supply Chain Crisis Isn’t Just Global — it’s Local November 5, 2021 By Barrett Seaman — Hardly a day goes by without a headline story about the breakdown in the international supply... Read More Politics Full 2021 General Election Results November 4, 2021 By Brianna Staudt — Unofficial results are in from this week's general election. See below for winners for each race... Read More ShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint