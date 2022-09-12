Advertisement
  • The Legend - Cirque Performance
  • The Schindler Cleaning Companies - Shrinkwrap
Obituaries

Edmond T. Slvatori

• Bookmarks: 4

September 12, 2022

Edmund Thomas Salvatori of Tarrytown passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born in Yonkers on April 22,1931 to Emilio & Angelina Salvatori. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan. He was retired from the US Postal service. Ed was predeceased by his wife Julia in 2018. Ed leaves behind his three children Ed Salvatori (Christine), Karen Capasso (Lawrence), & Danielle Rubillo (Paul). He was a loving Poppy to his eight grandchildren & four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers Emilio (Mel) & Nello & many loving family & friends. He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace
Read or leave a comment on this story...

Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester

Revived Hudson River Swim Raises $25,000 for Feeding Westchester

September 10, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning...
Read More
Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll

Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll

September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington’s own Madam C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker...
Read More
West Nile Virus Is Back In The County

West Nile Virus Is Back In The County

September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— As if four different variants of COVID-19, Polio and Monkeypox weren’t enough to worry about, now the...
Read More
Demystifying Medicare

Demystifying Medicare

September 9, 2022
Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from...
Read More
Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns

Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns

September 9, 2022
Twenty-one years after the triple terrorist attacks on America, communities across the country continue to honor the valor of those...
Read More
Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction

Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction

September 8, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction. Enthusiasm for...
Read More
Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane

Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane

September 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Less than a month after voting to pursue acquisition of Strawberry Lane, which has long been a...
Read More
Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season

Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season

September 7, 2022
by Tom Pedulla-- First year coach Joseph McDermott looks to bring stability to a Hackley football program that has endured...
Read More
COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available

COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available

September 7, 2022
To find nearby locations offering updated COVID-19 boosters, New York State residents can text to ZIP Code 438829, call 1-800-232-0233,...
Read More
Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless

Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless

September 7, 2022
Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester's Bee-Line bus...
Read More
4 recommended
print iconPrint
0 notes
5 views
bookmark icon