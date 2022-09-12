Edmond T. Slvatori

Edmund Thomas Salvatori of Tarrytown passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born in Yonkers on April 22,1931 to Emilio & Angelina Salvatori. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan. He was retired from the US Postal service. Ed was predeceased by his wife Julia in 2018. Ed leaves behind his three children Ed Salvatori (Christine), Karen Capasso (Lawrence), & Danielle Rubillo (Paul). He was a loving Poppy to his eight grandchildren & four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers Emilio (Mel) & Nello & many loving family & friends. He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace