Edmond T. Slvatori

By Barrett Seaman— They went off sometime after 7:00 a.m., jumping off the Nyack Marina pier in four flights, beginning...Read More
September 12, 2022
Edmund Thomas Salvatori of Tarrytown passed away peacefully on September 7, 2022. He was 91 years old. He was born in Yonkers on April 22,1931 to Emilio & Angelina Salvatori. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force in Okinawa, Japan. He was retired from the US Postal service. Ed was predeceased by his wife Julia in 2018. Ed leaves behind his three children Ed Salvatori (Christine), Karen Capasso (Lawrence), & Danielle Rubillo (Paul). He was a loving Poppy to his eight grandchildren & four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers Emilio (Mel) & Nello & many loving family & friends. He will be greatly missed. Rest in Peace
Madam Walker Now a Barbie Doll
September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Honored in books, films and murals, Irvington’s own Madam C.J. Walker has now been selected by toymaker...Read More
West Nile Virus Is Back In The County
September 9, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— As if four different variants of COVID-19, Polio and Monkeypox weren’t enough to worry about, now the...Read More
Demystifying Medicare
September 9, 2022
Each year, from October 15 through December 7th, Americans are asked to choose or renew a health insurance plan from...Read More
Remembering 9/11 in the Rivertowns
September 9, 2022
Twenty-one years after the triple terrorist attacks on America, communities across the country continue to honor the valor of those...Read More
Irvington Bulldogs Feel They’re Headed in the Right Direction
September 8, 2022
By Tom Pedulla-- Second year coach Jeff Michael appears to have Irvington football headed in the right direction. Enthusiasm for...Read More
Irvington Board Abandons Plan to Acquire Strawberry Lane
September 7, 2022
By Barrett Seaman— Less than a month after voting to pursue acquisition of Strawberry Lane, which has long been a...Read More
Hackley Alumnus Excited to Lead Football Program This Season
September 7, 2022
by Tom Pedulla-- First year coach Joseph McDermott looks to bring stability to a Hackley football program that has endured...Read More
COVID Update: Vaccine Targeting New Variants Now Available
September 7, 2022
To find nearby locations offering updated COVID-19 boosters, New York State residents can text to ZIP Code 438829, call 1-800-232-0233,...Read More
Bee-Line Buses Go Maskless
September 7, 2022
Riding for free, which was in effect until Labor Day, September 5th, is no longer available on Westchester's Bee-Line bus...Read More
Comments
The Hudson Independent welcomes comments. All comments are held for moderation and may take a day or two to publish.