Edith Hongach

March 22, 2022

Edith Nancy Papp Hongach, also known as Mom by her 7 children, and loved to be called Nanna by her 17 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, departed her loving family on Tuesday, March 21, 2022.

Edith was born in North Tarrytown, New York on August 30, 1933, to Edith and Lewis T. Papp, where she grew up with her sister Gladys Zelensky, and her two late brothers Helge Lund and William Papp.

Edith was mother to William (Bill) Hongach, Linda Pometti, Laura Cassetta, Edith Felis, Louanne Ucci, Lewis Hongach, and Andrew Hongach. A long-time residence of Irvington, NY where Edith raised her children with love and devotion with her late husband William J. Hongach. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

As an Accountant/Bookkeeper, Edith was retired and loved spending time with her family. She was a great listener and offered such great advice, which we all will miss dearly.

