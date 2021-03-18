Business News
Sleepy Hollow News

Edge-on-Hudson Wins Top Honors

Edge on Hudson in Sleepy Hollow, NY
The complex on the old GM property wins top honors from National Association of Homebuilders
March 18, 2021

Back in December, we reported that Edge-on-Hudson, the townhouse, condo and apartment complex built on the site of the old GM plant in Sleepy Hollow, was named as a finalist in the National Association of Homebuilders (NAH) annual competition. It was one of five to receive a Silver Award level for the category of Best Multifamily Community as well as in the category of Best Multifamily Model Home and three marketing-related awards.

Top Honors for Best Model as well

This month, the NAH announced that the complex has since won the Gold Award as Multifamily Community of the Year. Toll Brothers, the principal constructor of the anchor community, also earned top honors as Best Model Home for its Carroll at Edge-on-Hudson site.

 

