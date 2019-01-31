Edge on Hudson starts to strut its stuff with virtual reality house tours

At the end of a maze of construction fences on an otherwise barren field sits a one-story sales office where visitors can take a virtual reality tour of a condominium that doesn’t exist yet. But Toll Brothers has begun construction, and already three units of an eventual 1,177-home condominium/townhouse complex that is Edge on Hudson have been sold. According to Peter Chavkin, who manages the project, it could be anywhere from seven to ten years before the entire project, which will include a boutique hotel, restaurants and services, is built out.

One bedroom units start in the $800,000s; three-bedrooms will cost $1.3 million up, depending on location. One of the brownstones has already sold for $1.55 million. No building is higher than 48 feet; every home has a rooftop patio.