Edge-on-Hudson Honored by Builders Association

December 15, 2020

By Barrett Seaman–

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) gave Sleepy Hollow’s Edge-on-Hudson a Silver Award for Multifamily Community of the Year. It was one of five Silver Awards handed out from a group of nearly a thousand entries. The others were for Best Multifamily Model Home (The Carroll by Toll Brothers), and three marketing related awards including Best Logo Design, Best Lifestyle Brochure for a Community, and Best Video (Long Format). The Silver Awards place Edge-on-Hudson among finalists for Gold Awards to be presented in February of 2021.

Altogether, the property will hold 1,177 units—townhouses, condos and rental apartments—plus amenities such as restaurants, a DeCicco’s supermarket and other retail services as well as a riverside park that will connect to Kingsland Point Park. The entire complex, as seen in the accompanying artist’s rendering, is scheduled from completion in early 2022.