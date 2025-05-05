May 5, 2025
Hostile Crowd Steals Show at Lawler Town Hall in Westchester
May 5, 2025
By Abby Luby--- A raucous crowd of about 600 people showed up at Republican Congressman Mike Lawler’s Westchester town hall...Read More
Ectropy
May 5, 2025
ECTROPY: Fighting the natural disorder of things By Krista Madsen You might think—as the earth rots with the weight of humans on...Read More
Locals Share Memories and Mirth at the “Adult Show and Tell” in Sleepy Hollow
May 5, 2025
By Sue Treiman-- A coffee cup, a goofy winter hat, squishy Pokeman toys, and a shiny pendant may seem like...Read More
Elmsford Man Charged with Stealing from Bank Employer
May 5, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- An Elmsford man was charged last week with stealing almost $140,000 from a bank where he worked....Read More
Dobbs Ferry Enters Partnership to Create Affordable Housing
April 29, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The Dobbs Ferry Board of Trustees took a major step last week to try to turn...Read More
In His First In-Person Town Hall, Impatient And Unruly Voters Confront Congressman Lawler
April 28, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- It was clear from the staging of Sunday night’s first open “Town Hall” appearance before voters that...Read More
Hundreds Enjoy Annual Duck Derby at Patriots Park
April 28, 2025
Hundreds of children and adults turned out at Patriots Park in Tarrytown Sunday for the 18th annual Rotary Club of...Read More
Dows Lane School Students Shine in Math Competition
April 28, 2025
Dows Lane Elementary School third graders recently demonstrated their math skills during the First in Math Virtual Regional Tournament. Competing...Read More
The Elephant in the Room
April 28, 2025
SCAPEGOAT 2: The elephant in the room By Krista Madsen Since I outed the scapegoats (the animals and others blamed for our human foibles),...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Man Sentenced to Prison for Attack on Ex-Girlfriend
April 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- A 40-year-old Sleepy Hollow man was sentenced Friday to 20 years to life in state prison for...Read More
