Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, March 27

At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning, March 22, the momma Peregrine Falcon in the Tappan Zee ( Mario M....Read More
March 23, 2021
Federal Highway Administration Vouches for Cuomo Bridge Safety
March 23, 2021
After reviewing technical investigations of the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) issued a statement last week,...Read More
Ardsley Rally In Support of Asian-Americans Draws 500
March 23, 2021
Ardsley Police had said they expected about 50 to show up at a rally in the village’s Louis Pascone Memorial...Read More
Irvington High School Names Co-Valedictorians
March 23, 2021
Two students strong in the sciences were named as Irvington High School’s co-valedictorians for the Class of 2021. Henry Demarest,...Read More
Eligibility Threshold Drops to 50-Year-Olds in NY State
March 22, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— As of 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 23, New Yorkers 50 and older are eligible to make appointments...Read More
Pharmacies Now Able To Vaccinate Comorbid Adults
March 21, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- The State continues to expand both the population of those eligible to receive a COVID vaccine and...Read More
Gullotta House Receives United Way Grant
March 21, 2021
United Way of Westchester and Putnam announced that 30 local nonprofits were collectively awarded $500,000 from Phase 38 of the Emergency Food and...Read More
Sleepy Hollow Pop-Up Vaccine Site Tops Expectations
March 20, 2021
By Barrett Seaman— The initial response to the first call for 65+ seniors to get one of the 500 doses...Read More
Ready for Some Spring Football in the Rivertowns
March 19, 2021
By Tom Pedulla--- The Hudson Independent offers its annual preview of the local high school football season, which was postponed...Read More
Edge-on-Hudson Wins Top Honors
March 18, 2021
Back in December, we reported that Edge-on-Hudson, the townhouse, condo and apartment complex built on the site of the old...Read More