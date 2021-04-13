NEWS OF THE MONTH FROM THE TARRYTOWN ENVIRONMENTAL ADVISORY COUNCIL APRIL 2021 WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT _____________________ This month,...Read More
April 12, 2021
TEAC is hosting a series of safely-distanced outdoor activities for April and May this year, beginning April 17th, running through the following week (Earth Day itself is April 22) and going into May.
CLICK HERE for information and how to register and join these efforts to improve our Village’s environment.
#earthdayttown
Share the News!
Earth Month Kickoff This Weekend – TEAC
April 12, 2021
TEAC is hosting a series of safely-distanced outdoor activities for April and May this year, beginning April 17th, running through...Read More
Johnson & Johnson COVID VAX Available At Walgreens on Wildey Street
April 12, 2021
Appointments Available Wednesday, APRIL 12 through Friday, APRIL 14 The Walgreens at the corner of Wildey Street and Cortlandt Street...Read More
Indy Talks 26 – Feiner and Young Debate – Mar 2021
April 11, 2021
Indy Talks hosts a short debate between the two candidates for Greenburgh Town Supervisor, incumbent Paul Feiner and challenger Tasha...Read More
Soon, You Will Need Ten Digits For Every Call In Westchester
April 10, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Starting April 24, making a local call in Westchester County is going to get more complicated—by three...Read More
Hope And Help Mark The Beginning Of The End
April 9, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- Pale green buds are peeking out. Children are running around neighborhood streets and school playgrounds. Vaccine distribution...Read More
Greenburgh COVID Angels Get A Shout-Out From Chuck Schumer
April 8, 2021
The work of Greenburgh’s host of 260-some COVID Angels who volunteered their time, computer skills and persistence to get vaccination...Read More
Hudson Prime Steakhouse Coming to Irvington in May
April 8, 2021
By Linda Viertel— Restaurateurs Floria and Gino Uli, currently owners of Divino Cucina Italiana in Hastings -On- Hudson, will be...Read More
Friedlander Replaced As Tarrytown’s Planning Board Chair
April 7, 2021
By Barrett Seaman-- At its April 5th meeting, the Tarrytown Board of Trustees voted to replace Dr. Stanley Friedlander as...Read More
After 13 years, Tarrytown’s A NU Toy Store To Close
April 6, 2021
By Brianna Staudt-- It immediately catches the eye of any child walking down Main Street in Tarrytown: a Ferris wheel,...Read More