Early Voting Is Underway

October 26, 2025
Plans to Make Safe Streets for All Move Forward
October 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Officials in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns are combining forces to try...Read More
Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Breast Cancer Survivors
October 24, 2025
Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of...Read More
Shen Wei At The Pocantico Center: Dance Is Painting
October 24, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— Still/Moving, an exhibition spanning two venues, presents a thirty-year retrospective of the Chinese artist Shen Wei. Shen...Read More
There’s Joyous ‘Overkill’ When Colin Hay Plays The Tarrytown Music Hall
October 23, 2025
By W.B. King-- A Scottish-born wandering minstrel who first made his mark Down Under, Colin Hay rose to fame in...Read More
Activist David Hogg Rallies Rivertown Democrats
October 22, 2025
By Xavier Zahnle-- On Monday night, progressive activist David Hogg headlined a town hall discussion, sponsored by the CD17 Community...Read More
Winners Of GILT’s Environmental Awards Describe Their Work
October 22, 2025
On Sunday, October 19th, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) celebrated the recipients of their 2025 Community Grant awards, issued...Read More
Playing Dead
October 22, 2025
PLAYING DEAD: "The back door of the world" By Krista Madsen In my recent essay on a low brow/high brow photographic stunt...Read More
In Sleepy Hollow, It’s The “Show Me The Money” Election
October 22, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- On most of the stated goals of the candidates competing in November’s Sleepy Hollow mayoral and trustee...Read More
Empire Casino License Withdrawal Angers Officials
October 20, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The surprising withdrawal of a commercial casino license application by the owners of Empire City Casino in...Read More
