Community News
Government & Politics

Early Voting Is Underway

October 26, 2025

Early Voting Is Underway

October 26, 2025
Plans to Make Safe Streets for All Move Forward

October 25, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- Officials in Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow and the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns are combining forces to try...
Phelps’ First Of Its Kind Used Bra Drive For Breast Cancer Survivors

October 24, 2025
Out of this year’s annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Walk last Sunday emerged a first-of-its-kind bra drive, the creation of...
Shen Wei At The Pocantico Center: Dance Is Painting

October 24, 2025
By Elizabeth Tucker— Still/Moving, an exhibition spanning two venues, presents a thirty-year retrospective of the Chinese artist Shen Wei. Shen...
There’s Joyous ‘Overkill’ When Colin Hay Plays The Tarrytown Music Hall

October 23, 2025
By W.B. King-- A Scottish-born wandering minstrel who first made his mark Down Under, Colin Hay rose to fame in...
Activist David Hogg Rallies Rivertown Democrats

October 22, 2025
By Xavier Zahnle-- On Monday night, progressive activist David Hogg headlined a town hall discussion, sponsored by the CD17 Community...
Winners Of GILT’s Environmental Awards Describe Their Work

October 22, 2025
On Sunday, October 19th, the Greater Irvington Land Trust (GILT) celebrated the recipients of their 2025 Community Grant awards, issued...
Playing Dead

October 22, 2025
PLAYING DEAD: "The back door of the world" By Krista Madsen In my recent essay on a low brow/high brow photographic stunt...
In Sleepy Hollow, It’s The “Show Me The Money” Election

October 22, 2025
By Barrett Seaman-- On most of the stated goals of the candidates competing in November’s Sleepy Hollow mayoral and trustee...
Empire Casino License Withdrawal Angers Officials

October 20, 2025
By Rick Pezzullo--- The surprising withdrawal of a commercial casino license application by the owners of Empire City Casino in...
