Duck Derby Postponed Until June 11

April 27, 2023

The annual Duck Derby and Y Healthy Kids Day, a hugely popular event sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns, has been postponed until June 11 because of anticipated heavy rains on Saturday, April 29.

Most everything else will be the same. The event will take place in Patriots Park from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., with food and games as well as the opportunity to bet on a winning duck.

Sponsor

