Duck Derby Postponed Until June 11

April 27, 2023
The annual Duck Derby and Y Healthy Kids Day, a hugely popular event sponsored by the Rotary Club of the Tarrytowns, has been postponed until June 11 because of anticipated heavy rains on Saturday, April 29.
Most everything else will be the same. The event will take place in Patriots Park from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., with food and games as well as the opportunity to bet on a winning duck.
Dobbs Ferry Library 2023 May Programs (Children)
April 27, 2023
Rematch Set for Mayor in Village of Tarrytown
April 27, 2023
It’s Time to Adopt a Rubber Duck for the 2023 Derby
April 26, 2023
Free Minnows!
April 26, 2023
Metro North Employees Rescue Three-Year-Old From Tracks Near Tarrytown Station: Video
April 26, 2023
Irvington High School Students Design Habitat for Local Wildlife
April 25, 2023
Candidates Set for Local Board of Education Elections
April 24, 2023
Irvington Middle School Seventh Graders Take a Field Trip to Philadelphia
April 24, 2023
Scams Target the Elderly
April 23, 2023
