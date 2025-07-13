Drug Bust In Sleepy Hollow

July 13, 2025

On Thursday, Jul 12, agents of the Westchester County Police Department Narcotics Unit and officers from the Sleepy Hollow Police Department, armed with a search warrant, descended on an apartment at 86 Beekman Avenue, where they found 73 grams of cocaine, a loaded handgun and $5,500 in cash. Luis Lopez, 45, was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

In a related incident, Fernando Ledesma, 42, also of Sleepy Hollow, was arrested after cocaine was discovered on his person during a routine security screening at the village court prior to Lopez’s arraignment. He was charged with criminal possession of controlled substance.

Lopez was remanded to the Westchester County Jail; Ledesma was released. Both are due back in court at an unspecified future date. The case against Luis Lopez is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

The Beekman Avenue raid was the result of a month-long investigation into drug trafficking in the village. Sleepy Hollow Mayor Martin Rutyna praised the work of the Sleepy Hollow and Westchester County Police Departments. “This carefully executed and coordinated action sends a clear message that illicit drug sales and criminal conduct will not be tolerated in the Village of Sleepy Hollow,” said the Mayor.