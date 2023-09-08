Sponsor
Donate to The Hudson Independent
Top News

Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night

Westchester and Rockland County bridge - Cuomo Bridge heading to Westchester County
All will be quiet Saturday on the southbound lanes
September 8, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Driving From Rockland To Westchester this weekend? Can’t Get There From Here.

Sponsor
Work for The Hud Indy

The southbound lanes of the New York State Thruway will be closed, starting Friday night, from Exit 12 in West Nyack. That means the southbound lanes of Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be “fully shut down” overnight Friday into Saturday and remain so until a “severely damaged” section of the South Broadway overpass, which was hit by a tractor trailer on August 31, has been repaired.

Drivers coming from the north on I-87/287 will be forced to detour at Exit 12, at the Palisades Mall/rte. 303 and find other routes to get to Westchester. Those are limited: either the George Washington Bridge, 21 miles to the south, or the Bear Mountain Bridge, nearly 30 miles to the north.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) as far as Albany will be used to advise motorists of alternative routes, depending on their final destinations. The State Department of Transportation and other agencies have been asked to help spread the word.

The closure won’t happen all at once. One southbound lane at Exit 10 will shut down at 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Then at 11:00 p.m., two more lanes will close, leaving only one lane open. At midnight, all lanes will shut down and remain so until the repairs of the overpass are completed. “Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area beginning Friday night and take alternate routes on Saturday,” according to a NYTA public notice.”

While the Cuomo Bridge has ten lanes altogether, diverting southbound traffic onto some of the northbound lanes during repairs is not feasible, as permanent barriers and road splits offer no transfer points.

Damage to the overpass was caused by a truck that carried a cylindrical tower that exceeded the Thruway’s height limit of 13 ft. 6 in.

Drivers heading north across the bridge will be unaffected…that is, unless they plan on returning before very late Saturday, if then.

Read or leave a comment on this story...

Sponsor
Andrea Martone - Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow real estate agent
Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night

Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night

September 8, 2023
By Barrett Seaman— Driving From Rockland To Westchester this weekend? Can’t Get There From Here. The southbound lanes of the...
Read More
Knicks Help Refurbish Basketball Court at Children’s Village

Knicks Help Refurbish Basketball Court at Children’s Village

September 8, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo----  The New York Knicks, the Garden of Dreams Foundation and the NBA teamed up to refurbish an...
Read More
Second-Year Coach Striving to Bring Stability to Hackley

Second-Year Coach Striving to Bring Stability to Hackley

September 7, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- No matter the level, successful football programs have stability. That is exactly what second-year coach Joe McDermott...
Read More
First Electric Bus Unveiled in Tarrytown School District

First Electric Bus Unveiled in Tarrytown School District

September 6, 2023
By Rick Pezzullo--- The first electric school bus in the Tarrytown School District was recently unveiled. A ribbon-cutting was held...
Read More
Bulldogs Facing Rebuilding Season in 2023

Bulldogs Facing Rebuilding Season in 2023

September 6, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Everything points to a rebuilding year for the Bulldogs as they adjust to yet another head coaching...
Read More
ITAV10591 September Newsletter

ITAV10591 September Newsletter

September 6, 2023
Read More
Dobbs Ferry Confident of Continuing Winning Tradition on Gridiron

Dobbs Ferry Confident of Continuing Winning Tradition on Gridiron

September 5, 2023
By Tom Pedulla--- Dobbs Ferry has not one but two tremendous running backs to replace in bruiser Brian Dann and...
Read More
Governor Hochul Drops In On Opening Day At Washington Irving School

Governor Hochul Drops In On Opening Day At Washington Irving School

September 5, 2023
Along with their regular teachers and school administrators, students at Tarrytown's Washington Irving School had a few extra adults there...
Read More
Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September

Sleepy Hollow Calendar for September

September 5, 2023
Free Shuttle Bus to and from the TaSH Farmers Market every Saturday!  http://tashfarmersmarket.org/ Free Shuttle Bus to TaSH Farmers Market at...
Read More
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Tours the Rivertowns and Doles Out State Largesse

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie Tours the Rivertowns and Doles Out State Largesse

September 3, 2023
By Jeff Wilson--       Gazing out over the waterfront at the Tarrytown Marina, New York State Assembly Speaker...
Read More
print iconPrint
0 notes
1 view
bookmark icon