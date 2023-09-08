Southbound Traffic on the Cuomo Bridge Shuts Down Friday Night

September 8, 2023

By Barrett Seaman—

Driving From Rockland To Westchester this weekend? Can’t Get There From Here.

Sponsor

The southbound lanes of the New York State Thruway will be closed, starting Friday night, from Exit 12 in West Nyack. That means the southbound lanes of Mario M. Cuomo Bridge will be “fully shut down” overnight Friday into Saturday and remain so until a “severely damaged” section of the South Broadway overpass, which was hit by a tractor trailer on August 31, has been repaired.

Drivers coming from the north on I-87/287 will be forced to detour at Exit 12, at the Palisades Mall/rte. 303 and find other routes to get to Westchester. Those are limited: either the George Washington Bridge, 21 miles to the south, or the Bear Mountain Bridge, nearly 30 miles to the north.

Variable Message Signs (VMS) as far as Albany will be used to advise motorists of alternative routes, depending on their final destinations. The State Department of Transportation and other agencies have been asked to help spread the word.

The closure won’t happen all at once. One southbound lane at Exit 10 will shut down at 8:00 p.m. on Friday. Then at 11:00 p.m., two more lanes will close, leaving only one lane open. At midnight, all lanes will shut down and remain so until the repairs of the overpass are completed. “Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area beginning Friday night and take alternate routes on Saturday,” according to a NYTA public notice.”

While the Cuomo Bridge has ten lanes altogether, diverting southbound traffic onto some of the northbound lanes during repairs is not feasible, as permanent barriers and road splits offer no transfer points.

Damage to the overpass was caused by a truck that carried a cylindrical tower that exceeded the Thruway’s height limit of 13 ft. 6 in.

Drivers heading north across the bridge will be unaffected…that is, unless they plan on returning before very late Saturday, if then.

Read or leave a comment on this story...



