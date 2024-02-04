Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking

February 4, 2024

By Barrett Seaman–

Irvington police are holding some of the information deemed critical to an ongoing investigation, but they have told residents in a village-wide email message that a robbery and attempted carjacking took place not long after midnight Saturday/Sunday “in the Harriman R9ad area.”

Two individuals, reportedly armed with handguns, robbed the victim and attempted to steal the car. They apparently aborted the carjacking, though why is not clear. Right after the perpetrators fled the scene, the victim called 911, which was relayed to Irvington Police. Patrolmen were dispatched to the scene. While officers canvassed the area, other nearly departments and the Westchester Real Time Crime Center were notified.

“Our detective division responded and is actively investigating the matter in attempt to identify and apprehend the individual(s) involved,” Chief Francis Pignatelli wrote to village residents. “We will work with our law enforcement partners at all levels to ensure the best possible outcome.”

The Chief says the department believe this was a “targeted” attempt but added, “I am not able to comment on why at this time.”

Chief Pignatelli stressed to residents that his department was working to make sure this would not be part of a larger carjacking spree. “We understand that such incidents can and will cause concern in the community,” he wrote, “and we want to emphasize our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our residents. In response to this incident, we will be implementing additional patrols in the affected area and increasing our presence throughout the Village. We will continue to work with surrounding jurisdictions as necessary and share information in an effort to combat these types of crimes.”

Residents were advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the department at 914-591-80-80.