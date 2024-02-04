Community NewsIrvington News Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking Published 16 hours ago16h ago • Bookmarks: 15 February 4, 2024 By Barrett Seaman– Irvington police are holding some of the information deemed critical to an ongoing investigation, but they have told residents in a village-wide email message that a robbery and attempted carjacking took place not long after midnight Saturday/Sunday “in the Harriman R9ad area.” Two individuals, reportedly armed with handguns, robbed the victim and attempted to steal the car. They apparently aborted the carjacking, though why is not clear. Right after the perpetrators fled the scene, the victim called 911, which was relayed to Irvington Police. Patrolmen were dispatched to the scene. While officers canvassed the area, other nearly departments and the Westchester Real Time Crime Center were notified. “Our detective division responded and is actively investigating the matter in attempt to identify and apprehend the individual(s) involved,” Chief Francis Pignatelli wrote to village residents. “We will work with our law enforcement partners at all levels to ensure the best possible outcome.” The Chief says the department believe this was a “targeted” attempt but added, “I am not able to comment on why at this time.” Chief Pignatelli stressed to residents that his department was working to make sure this would not be part of a larger carjacking spree. “We understand that such incidents can and will cause concern in the community,” he wrote, “and we want to emphasize our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our residents. In response to this incident, we will be implementing additional patrols in the affected area and increasing our presence throughout the Village. We will continue to work with surrounding jurisdictions as necessary and share information in an effort to combat these types of crimes.” Residents were advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the department at 914-591-80-80. Read or leave a comment on this story...Sponsor Health NewsLifestyles Gray Matters February 5, 2024 GRAY MATTERS: Our brains our plastic; it's fantastic By Krista Madsen– PATIENT X Elon Musk is the Interrupting Cow joke. I was... Read More Community NewsIrvington News Driver in Irvington Robbed by Gunmen in Attempted Carjacking February 4, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- Irvington police are holding some of the information deemed critical to an ongoing investigation, but they have... Read More Historic Rivertowns A Vital Piece of Aqueduct History Rescued From Oblivion February 3, 2024 It was 125 years ago when a remarkable piece of machinery made its debut as the controlling mechanism for the... Read More Irvington News Irvington Middle School Students Awarded for Literary Magazine February 2, 2024 It’s not too often that sixth, seventh and eighth graders get to put out a literary magazine and even less... Read More Irvington NewsRivertowns SportsTop News Irvington’s Gina Maher Makes It 800! February 2, 2024 By Tom Pedulla-- They came to see a living legend accomplish a remarkable milestone on Feb. 1. They got... Read More Community NewsTop News WE’RE STILL HERE!! February 1, 2024 The news that the Rivertowns Enterprise has suspended publication has rightly raised much concern—not only in the four villages that... Read More Community NewsHistoric RivertownsIrvington News MTA Completes Transfer of Ardsley-on-Hudson Train Station—But With Strings Attached January 31, 2024 By Barrett Seaman-- For those concerned about the future of the Ardsley-on-Hudson train station, now in the hands of Yonkers... Read More Government & PoliticsSleepy Hollow News A New Party Challenges Unite Sleepy Hollow in March Trustee Races January 30, 2024 By Barrett Seaman— After 14 years of dominating Sleepy Hollow politics during the mayoralty of Ken Wray, the Unite Sleepy... Read More Dobbs Ferry NewsGovernment & Politics Survey Says: Dobbs Ferry is Diverse and Inclusive January 30, 2024 By Rick Pezzullo--- The Village of Dobbs Ferry is doing okay in being supportive of human rights and diversity. That... Read More Sleepy Hollow News Hot Chocolate for Wishes January 29, 2024 Read More 15 recommendedShareShareTweetSharePin itCopy linkEmailPrint